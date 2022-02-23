Gig Review: Eliot Kennedy at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

Eliot Kennedy in concert at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.

The songwriting supremo wanted to air his debut album- A Yacht Named Sue, as well as play a medley of the hits that he has written over the last 30 years.

Boy on a Dolphin and Acoustic Angels frontman John Reilly got things underway with a terrific warm up set before Kennedy walked on stage to a great reception and started with an acoustic version of the extremely catchy, upbeat song Fragile. This was then swiftly followed by the completely raw and emotive Human and When Love Breaks Down.

Other crowd pleasers included Lionheart and A Love Of Your Own, before Eliot asked his partner, Becky, to come up on stage so that he could sing How Sweet Starts The Day - a song that he wrote about her. As the song ended, Kennedy got down onto one knee and proposed, prompting an equally shocked and delighted crowd to give the biggest cheer of the night, as she said “yes!”

Kennedy opened the second half of the show with superb renditions of some of his most notable songs including Say You’ll be there and Picture Of You.

He then swapped the guitar for the keyboard as he welcomed some special guests onto the stage including his 20-year-old son Jack (Artist name Fabian) who sung a couple of catchy hip-hop numbers and long-time friend and double Brit Award winner Kenny Thomas who sung three of his hits.