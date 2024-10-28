Nick Hodgson of Everyone Says Hi performing at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Evan Seaman

Twelve years on from leaving Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs, Nick Hodgson is back on home turf with a sparky new group.

As his new band Everyone Says Hi finish their opening number in the packed Community Room at the Brudenell Social Club, it’s clear that Nick Hodgson, former drummer and principal songwriter with Kaiser Chiefs, is in a playful mood.

“Thanks for coming out on a Sunday night to see the legends,” he quips, observing the sea of faces who include two of his former band mates, Simon Rix and Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines.

Having become a co-writer for others in the 12 years since he left the Kaisers, Hodgson has gigged very little – save for a smattering of dates in 2018 to promote his solo album Tell Your Friends – but here it’s obvious that, as he recently told The Yorkshire Post, his appetite for playing live has returned.

During a lean 45-minute set, he’s ably assisted by a band that includes bassist Pete Denton of The Kooks, drummer Glenn Moule of The Howling Bells, keyboard player Ben Gordon of The Dead 60s and guitarist Tom Dawson of Crooked Tongues in a run-through of Everyone Says Hi’s debut album, which is due out in January 2025.

The three and sometimes four-part harmony singing is excellent in songs such as Lucky Stars, Holding On To Let Go and I Wish I Was in New York City.

The standout songs tonight, as they are on the album, are Only One and On The Same Side, where Hodgson’s nous for minor chord hooks really comes into its own, but there’s room too for a slowed-down cover of the Kaiser Chiefs’s Modern Way, quickly followed by Tried and Failed, which Hodgson describes as its modern-day “sister”.

And there’s a touching moment during the introduction to Did I Just Fall in Love when the bearded singer explains that it was written after seeing a scan of his then baby daughter.