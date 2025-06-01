Gig review: Kaiser Chiefs at Temple Newsam, Leeds

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs performing at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music Photography

Celebrating 20 years of debut Employment, the local heroes play the hits with aplomb and a few tricks up their sleeve at this all-day homecoming bonanza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Twenty years, is it then, Leeds?” bellows Ricky Wilson, erstwhile light-entertainment matinee idol and now firmly back on the day job. There’s a vaguely primal terror to the notion that the singer’s time as a coach on The Voice is closer to the release of the Kaiser Chiefs’ debut record than to this anniversary spectacular. Time, it must be said, feels as if it has flown.

It appears to have done so for the frontman and his bandmates – guitarist Andrew White, bass player Simon Rix, keyboardist Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines and drummer Vijay Mistry – at any rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of 20 years since Employment gave West Yorkshire their biggest local heroes on the British music scene for a generation, they have returned to their roots for an all-day bonanza on the lawns of Temple Newsam, backed by a bill of indie stalwarts and with a few tricks up their sleeves.

Johnny Borrell of Razorlight performing at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music Photography

With functionally little fanfare, and in a pinstripe outfit that gives him echoes of circus ringmaster vibes all the way down, Wilson leads off a fairly straightforward romp across a hundred-minute show that starts close to top gear and proceeds to remain firmly lodged there, propelled through the hits – Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict a Riot, Modern Way – that helped make their name.

But the band’s first trick might be their loveliest – a reunion with former songwriter and drummer Nick Hodgson, who emerges to the delight of a 25,000-strong crowd for a raucously entertaining Oh My God.

Then, with the record’s back half in the can, the Kaiser Chiefs further up the ante and lean hard into their partisan adoption as a terrace-chant favourite for the Leeds United revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trophy from their Championship-winning season is paraded, while striker Patrick Bamford pops up for a second romp through I Predict a Riot on acoustic guitar, as former Whites heroes from the glory days of Marcelo Bielsa watch delightedly on from side-of-stage.

The Cribs playing at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman @ Unholy Racket Music Photography