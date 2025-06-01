Gig review: Kaiser Chiefs at Temple Newsam, Leeds
“Twenty years, is it then, Leeds?” bellows Ricky Wilson, erstwhile light-entertainment matinee idol and now firmly back on the day job. There’s a vaguely primal terror to the notion that the singer’s time as a coach on The Voice is closer to the release of the Kaiser Chiefs’ debut record than to this anniversary spectacular. Time, it must be said, feels as if it has flown.
It appears to have done so for the frontman and his bandmates – guitarist Andrew White, bass player Simon Rix, keyboardist Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines and drummer Vijay Mistry – at any rate.
In celebration of 20 years since Employment gave West Yorkshire their biggest local heroes on the British music scene for a generation, they have returned to their roots for an all-day bonanza on the lawns of Temple Newsam, backed by a bill of indie stalwarts and with a few tricks up their sleeves.
With functionally little fanfare, and in a pinstripe outfit that gives him echoes of circus ringmaster vibes all the way down, Wilson leads off a fairly straightforward romp across a hundred-minute show that starts close to top gear and proceeds to remain firmly lodged there, propelled through the hits – Everyday I Love You Less and Less, I Predict a Riot, Modern Way – that helped make their name.
But the band’s first trick might be their loveliest – a reunion with former songwriter and drummer Nick Hodgson, who emerges to the delight of a 25,000-strong crowd for a raucously entertaining Oh My God.
Then, with the record’s back half in the can, the Kaiser Chiefs further up the ante and lean hard into their partisan adoption as a terrace-chant favourite for the Leeds United revival.
The trophy from their Championship-winning season is paraded, while striker Patrick Bamford pops up for a second romp through I Predict a Riot on acoustic guitar, as former Whites heroes from the glory days of Marcelo Bielsa watch delightedly on from side-of-stage.
Afterwards, a final half-hour dash through the hits – Never Miss a Beat, Ruby, The Angry Mob – cranks the fever pitch off the dial. “Leeds!” Wilson shouts, and then beams as the band take their bow. The latest chapter in their history books is one for the ages.
