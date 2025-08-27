Gig review: Khruangbin at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Khruangbin performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

The Texas trio mesmerise on balmy late August bank holiday evening.

It may not seem like the most obvious point of comparison, but once Khruangbin’s guitarist Mark Speer (in trademark black suit) and bassist Laura Lee Ochoa (in white boots) start to prowl the stage in unison during A Love International (the second tune in tonight’s generous 16-song set), you’re reminded of another notable Houston, Texas trio: ZZ Top.

Although subtler than ZZ Top’s Santa-esque beards, Khruangbin also opt for a quirky body hair-related gimmick in the shape of the wigs worn by the front duo. Both three-pieces combine an unflappably stoic drummer with a guitarist and bassist who add charmingly hammy theatrics to the proceedings with occasional synchronised movements; at one point, Ochoa indulges in what can only be described as sideways moonwalk.

Both trios are fuelled by a discerning filtering of US musical traditions to create a simultaneously familiar and distinctive sound: during tonight’s 90-minute performance, Khruangbin draw from funk, psychedelia, soul, surf rock, dub, blues, bubblegum pop and Saharan desert blues, not infrequently during the same song.

Khruangbin also share their veteran trio forebear’s ability to turn the self-imposed limitations of a strict bass-guitar-drums three-piece formation into a formidable asset.

For a band often described as laidback, mellow or horizontal (both admiringly and as a critique on the trio’s perceived lack of bite), Khruangbin exhibit an undeniably steely core tonight.

The ingredients for a song such as the prettily gliding opener May Ninth (one of the highlights of 2024’s A La Sala, which expanded the band’s primarily instrumental MO by including more prominent vocals and conventional song structures) should add up to pleasingly unobtrusive background music.

Pitched halfway between the bone-rattling bounce of funk and the hypnotic minimalism of dub, the telepathic interplay of Ochoa’s bass lines and the powerhouse drumming of Donald “DJ” Johnson keep the proceedings airborne and robustly funky.

The trio’s resistance to adding any extra ingredients apart from the keyboards Johnson briefly plays at the start of first encore Evan Finds The Third Room (a firm fan favourite, with some audience members brandishing signs adorned with song’s hypnotically chanted refrain YES!) helps the music to breathe freely, as well as allowing Speer to add lightning-speed yet unshowy adornments to the songs’ melodic hooks.

At times, Khruangbin’s enthusiasm for stretching out leads to idling, as impressive as Speer’s ability to leap from chicken-scratch funk to fluid desert-funk, Indian scales, frazzled psych-rock noodling and fierce blues-rock within a few brief moments may be for guitar enthusiasts.