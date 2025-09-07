Gig review: Lewis Capaldi at Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Lewis Capaldi performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Music megastar Lewis Capaldi makes his long-awaited return to the stage with an emotional and memorable performance.

Following a two-year hiatus, Lewis Capaldi made a triumphant return to the stage, stunning the Sheffield crowd on the opening night of his 17-date sold-out UK tour. Off the back of the release of his recent single, Survive, the Scottish megastar delivered a superb performance at the Utilita Arena, reminding everyone why he has become one of the most beloved figures in modern music.

The evening’s atmosphere was warmed up by two fantastic support acts. Aaron Rowe took to the stage first, captivating the early arrivals with his heartfelt and honest songwriting. His set, which included popular tracks like Hey Ma and Lose Lose, showcased his powerful vocal ability and emotional depth.

He was followed by Skye Newman, who brought an undeniable energy to the stage. She had the crowd fully engaged with her bold lyrics and powerful delivery on tracks such as Hairdresser and Family Matters, proving her status as a rising star in the UK music scene.

Lewis Capaldi performing at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The show then opened with an eruption of sound and light as Capaldi launched into his new single, Survive. The track, a powerful and poignant return, was met with thunderous applause and thousands of voices singing along.

In his first headline show since May 2023, his nerves during Survive were evident. His nervous laughs were recognised by the crowd and met with reassuring cheers of support and affection.

He then moved seamlessly into a string of his earlier hits, including Grace and Heavenly Kind of State of Mind, both from his acclaimed debut album. “It’s quite overwhelming after all this time off to be back, but it genuinely means the world,” Capaldi admits.

The setlist was a masterclass in hitting all the right notes. He effortlessly moved from the raw emotionality of his slower tracks to the high-energy anthems that had the entire room on their feet. The raw, gut-wrenching power of his vocals was particularly evident on tracks like Forever, followed by the raw emotion of Wish You The Best, a top 10 hit in the UK.

Audience members hold up a sign to Lewis Capaldi at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The crowd sang back every word to his early success Bruises, and the energy continued with Love The Hell Out of You, Almost, and Pointless, a recent single that also topped the charts, showcasing his continued ability to create massive hits.

Latest song, Something in the Heavens, was accompanied by a spectacular shower of confetti falling down onto the crowd. Revellers were also given wristbands upon entry which lit up in time to music and were activated during this song. The Utilita arena looked incredible.

He then transitioned into a collection of his most recognisable songs, including, Leave Me Slowly, Forget Me, and The Pretender. The crowd roared their approval, dancing and singing along to every word.

Just before giving new hit, The Day That I Die an airing, Capaldi revealed it’s the most personal song he had ever written.

“It was written at a time when I really didn’t know if I would be around,” he says. Following the song’s huge climax, Capaldi sat at the piano for a moment, head bowed with his eyes-welling up. It was a more serious, straight-laced Capaldi than fans have seen before, a noticeable shift from previous gigs.

He saved some of his biggest hits for the encore, returning to the stage with Hold Me before a stunning final performance of his global smash, Someone You Loved.