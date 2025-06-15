Gig review: SatchVai Band at York Barbican

SatchVai Band onstage at York Barbican. Picture: Mal Whichelow

The US rock titans want to play their guitars.

York as Jorvik may once have been home to Eric Bloodaxe, but tonight’s axe men conquered the local population in a very different way, taking no prisoners as they delighted a packed house of eager devotees.

The York Barbican was transformed into a shrine of guitar mastery as Steve Vai, in suitably gothic black and a svelte, red booted Joe Satriani, took the stage opening their Surfing With The Hydra tour. The sold-out crowd was treated to an electrifying evening of virtuosity, emotion, and musical skill.

From the moment the first notes rang out, it was clear this would be quite some concert. Vai and Satriani, backed by Marco Mendoza (bass), Kenny Aronoff (drums), and Pete Thorn (guitar), delivered a setlist spanning their legendary careers while introducing fresh collaborations.

SatchVai Band performing at York Barbican. Picture: Mal Whichelow

The duo showcased their latest single, I Wanna Play My Guitar, a track neatly encapsulating their synergy and passion for the instrument. Satriani bird that despite their long friendship, this was their first tour together as a band. Classics such as For the Love of God and Surfing With the Alien were met with delight.

The ease with which the plectrum Paganini’s complex solos and stringbusting workouts are delivered with precision is quite something to behold. Their first-ever collaborative composition, The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1, was a standout moment, with both guitarists seamlessly trading solos in a breathtaking display of technical prowess.

The atmosphere inside York Barbican was as electric as the music. Fans, ranging from lifelong devotees to younger guitar enthusiasts, were enthralled by the sheer skill on display. This was not, however just music for guitar nuts. There’s more to the music than just lots of notes played immensely fast. An underpinning musicality is strongly evident, with the influences as diverse as Frank Zappa, King Crimson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

There’s clearly a real chemistry between Vai and Satriani, forged over their decades-long friendship evident in their playful interactions and effortless musical dialogue.

When Vai unleashed his Teeth of the Hydra performance – a mind-bending display of multi-neck guitar mastery and Satriani’s Surfing With The Alien had fans nodding in reverence, there was ample proof technical brilliance can also be deeply emotive.

Vai and Satriani’s ability to push boundaries of guitar playing while maintaining an emotional connection with their audience is very impressive. The platform offered by The SatchVai Band clearly allows them to expand their musical horizons while delivering performances that tick all the right boxes for those who have signed up for a night out in their company.

A crowd pleasing finale saw a storming version of Enter Sandman and a sing-a-long iteration of Born To Be Wild.

As the final notes faded and the crowd showed their appreciation, one thing was clear: York Barbican had just witnessed a guitar masterclass. It might not be a night to win over too many converts, but these axe men certainly rule over a happy empire.