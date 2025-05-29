Gig review: Wet Leg at O2 Academy Leeds

Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performing at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

The Isle of Wight indie group rattle through songs from their new album and 2022 debut record in a succinct, sold-out show.

“Excuse me, Leeds” exclaims Rhian Teasdale, lead singer with indie rock sensations Wet Leg, toying with one of the hooks from the band’s 2021 song Chaise Longue before it erupts into a blizzard of guitars, drums and frenetic strobe lighting.

Four years on from their breakthrough, Teasdale and lead guitarist Hester Chambers have subverted early accusations of being a novelty act; here, with a live band fleshed out by Henry Holmes, Josh Mobaraki and Ellis Durand, their performance has real heft and is raptuously received by a predominantly twentysomething audience packed into the O2 Academy Leeds.

A zippy set, lasting little more than an hour, crams in 16 songs and swerves anything as showbiz as an encore. Teasdale keeps stage patter to a minimum, beyond praise for their support act Katy J Pearson and an in-joke with her bandmates about how they all are; instead she prefers to throw herself wholeheartedly into the show while Chambers maintains an understated presence stage right.

Wet Leg onstage at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Photography

Emerging through clouds of smoke, they come out of the traps with recent single Catch Those Fists, with Teasdale flexing her biceps like a prizefighter. New material from their soon-to-be-released second album Mositurizer, such as Liquidize, Pillow Talk and Mangetout, suggests increasing musical depth from their self-titled debut record.

But inevitably it’s the familiarity of songs such as Wet Dream, with its repeated hipster-teasing references to Buffalo ’66, Ur Mum and a zesty rendition of Supermarket that really hits home.

New song Davina McCall is a pretty standout while the older number, Piece of S***, explodes into a scream with the crowd lustily joining in. Angelica offers a burst of melody before a sped-up Chaise Longue has the house jumping.