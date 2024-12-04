Guarantee a white Christmas with a skibreak in Morzine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots festive workshops for both children and adults, giving you the chance to make Christmas garlands, cards, mobiles and more. Christmas day is one of the quietest days on the mountain all season. Les Portes du Soleil is widely regarded as the largest connected ski area in the world. The extensive and varied landscape is perfect for all levels of skiers and snowboarders and has beautiful groomed pistes and off piste runs through the trees and well above the tree line. The nursery slopes are nearby for beginners. Intermediate skiers can ski from resort to resort without skiing the same run twice. For the advanced skier there are numerous red and black runs, extensive off piste, the World Cup downhill run and for the boldest there is the famous ‘Swiss Wall’ descent from France to Switzerland.

The ski pass covers towns including Avoriaz, Les Gets, Chatel, Champery, Les Crosets, Morgins and Champoussin. You can ski the Portes du Soleil circuit which covers these towns on a 65 kilometre adventure which takes all day. For snowboarders and skiers there are numerous jump parks and half pipes throughout the area and in Avoriaz you can practice your jumps tricks into an airbag. There are 76 kilometres of cross country skiing and for ski touring and you can hire guides to take you away from the ski areas into the wilds on randonnee skis with skins so you can ski ‘uphill’ to find untouched powder trails.

We were based in the luxury chalet founded by Francesca and Paul Eyre nearly 30 years ago and it is the perfect location to explore this vast and varied area. Just along the Prodains valley from picturesque Morzine with all the amenities that has to offer, Chilly Powder is just a short walk from the high-speed cable car which means you can sneak in plenty of fresh tracks before lunch and even head back out again for a few post Turkey runs - and still make it back in time for the King’s speech.

Waking up to fresh snow on Christmas morning makes the holidays all the more magical, and with increased snowmaking across the region, it’s guaranteed to be a white Christmas in Morzine. On Christmas Day Chilly Powder has a visit from Santa in the afternoon, while the parents enjoy champagne and canapés. This is followed by a big Christmas dinner for all of the adults and children together.

If you stay for New Years Eve there’s nothing quite like the mountains for a stunning back drop to a fireworks display lighting up the winter sky. Chilly Powder has an (optional) fancy dress evening with tasty food and flowing fizz. Chilly Powder operates all year round, so it’s perfect whether you’re looking to hit the ski slopes or hop on your mountain bike. But we were there for the skiing, although due to a cycling accident my husband was exploring the area on foot – meeting us for lunch on in one of the many restaurants in Avoriaz.

Paul and Francesca have thought of everything when it comes to family skiing. Although my girls are no longer in need of nanny or creche facilities it is one of the areas where Chilly Powder excels and has people returning year after year. We were staying at the original catered chalet Au Coin du Feu which sleeps 46 in 12 double, twin or family bedrooms and three apartments for couples, families, groups or singles although the Eyre’s empire has expanded to offer a variety of accommodation options. A dedicated ‘playroom’ means the army of staff a dedicate place for the youngsters to spend time when not on the slopes. For the older ones they take them to and from the ski school. Speaking to guests with small children they only had praise for the childcare facilities.

But Au Coin du Feu definitely isn’t only for the youngsters. After an exhilarating day’s skiing and a cheeky apres at one of the bars that have popped up at the bottom of the Prodains cable car, or dancing on the tables at La Folie Douce in Avoriaz before skiing straight back to the back door of Chilly Powder (conditions permitting) where you can then relax with a drink of your choice in the hot tub admiring the mountain views before showering and getting ready for dinner. Set around a huge open fire which gives the chalet its name, there is a comfy seating area where you can enjoy afternoon tea and a large L-shaped dining table where all adults (the children have had their supper earlier) dine together. Even the most unsociable people couldn’t fail to enjoy this part of the evening. You often find yourself next to a different person, couple or group every evening. Another highlight of Chilly Powder is the standard of the food and wine offering. After canapes in the cosy bar, three delicious courses are followed by cheese and coffee. And of course all are accompanied by top quality French wines. There are extensive winter holiday packages on offer for individuals, groups and families with prices starting from €995 per person per week based on two adults sharing a double or twin bedroom or €2,760 per week for two adults and two children sharing a standard family room. Prices based on a half board basis with wine included in evening meals. Childcare facilities are also available from €350 per week and ski school for €320 per week. Christmas week is from 21-28 December. A double room is €2750, a family room for three €3342 and a standard family room for four €3827. Other options also available