Ilkley Food and Drink Festival 2024: Best photos from Yorkshire food festival with a backdrop of Ilkley Moor

By Liana Jacob
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival was in full swing this weekend - here are the best photos from the event.

The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival is a family - and dog - friendly event that celebrates international cuisine and local talent which is expressed through food, drink, live music, arts and charity.

There was a variety of entertainment on offer this year including Will Forrester Smooth Sax, The Beautiful South tribute band called The Beautiful Martins, Rock Choir, Leeds City Stompers and an Olly Murs tribute artist.

There were hundreds of stalls serving local and regional produce - here are some of the highlights from Sunday (June 16).

Alan Duhig, and Erin Billington, as 'Meals on Wheels' from production company Hole in The Sky, based in Norfolk.

1. Ilkley Food and Drink Festival 2024

Alan Duhig, and Erin Billington, as 'Meals on Wheels' from production company Hole in The Sky, based in Norfolk. Photo: James Hardisty

There were a lot of treats on offer at the festival this year.

2. Ilkley Food and Drink Festival 2024

There were a lot of treats on offer at the festival this year. Photo: James Hardisty

A row of jams sold at the festival.

3. Ilkley Food and Drink Festival 2024

A row of jams sold at the festival. Photo: James Hardisty

A family of five standing at one of the stalls at the festival.

4. Ilkley Food and Drink Festival 2024

A family of five standing at one of the stalls at the festival. Photo: James Hardisty

