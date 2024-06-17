The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival is a family - and dog - friendly event that celebrates international cuisine and local talent which is expressed through food, drink, live music, arts and charity.
There was a variety of entertainment on offer this year including Will Forrester Smooth Sax, The Beautiful South tribute band called The Beautiful Martins, Rock Choir, Leeds City Stompers and an Olly Murs tribute artist.
There were hundreds of stalls serving local and regional produce - here are some of the highlights from Sunday (June 16).
