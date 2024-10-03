The Yorkshire indie Kaiser Chiefs will be celebrating two decades since releasing their iconic debut album ‘Employment’ in a huge show taking place at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Next year, a show at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds will commemorate 20 years since Kaiser Chiefs’ album ‘Employment’ that included the hit song ‘I Predict A Riot’.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the band will be returning with a huge supporting line-up for the celebration including Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral, We Are Scientists, HotWax and Ellur.

The debut album was released in March 2005 and included the popular songs ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Oh My God’ and ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’.

The seven-times Platinum and multi-award winning album remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist and the songs have become anthems for the city, leaving a legacy and forever connected with Leeds life, culture, football and more.

To mark the special connection, as well as 20 years of the album, Kaiser Chiefs will take to one of Leeds’ biggest stages for a celebration of the album and the city that inspired it.

There will be a supporting cast of their mid-00s peers, including a return to Yorkshire for London quintet Razorlight who are set to perform a special show to mark 20 years since the release of their seminal debut album ‘Up All Night’.

Joining them on stage are local musical group The Cribs, who will also be celebrating 20 years since their classic sophomore album ‘The New Fellas’.

Merseyside’s The Coral and cult-favourite US indie rockers We Are Scientists who will be honouring the 20th year of releasing their major label debut ‘With Love And Squalor’.

As well as well established bands, the stage will also be welcoming new indie artists in the UK to open the day; Hastings trio HotWax and West Yorkshire’s own Ellur.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “Very excited to announce our biggest Leeds gig ever. Twenty years since Employment and twenty-three years since we last played at Temple Newsam we are delighted to be back.

“Last time we played there (in Parva) we joked we were on after Guns n Roses who had played the previous night so it’s been a long wait to finally actually headline the Park.

“We are a band that historically always looked forwards but after 20 years of people telling us how important Employment is to them and how it soundtracked people’s lives, we felt we had to organise a celebration.

“We’ve managed to get a few of our old touring friends to come and celebrate with us and of course everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, Employment, When Leeds took over the World. See you all in May.”