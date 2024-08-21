Leeds Festival 2024: Pictures show music fans arriving at Bramham Park as Blink 182 and Lana Del Rey set to headline festival

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:02 BST
These pictures show music-lovers arriving at Bramham Park ahead of Leeds Festival which takes place this weekend.

Blink 182 and Lana Del Rey are among the headline acts at the famous festival, which opened its gates to early bird ticket holders earlier today.

Around 90,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which also features Liam Gallagher as a headline act.

Many of the pictures show the revellers preparing for a busy – and potentially muddy – weekend of music and fun with a wide range of goodies being carried in bags and on trollies.

Just like with every major event, there are rules and regulations to help keep guests safe and allow them to enjoy themselves – you can read those here.

Take a look through the images and keep checking The Yorkshire Post website across the weekend for latest updates and reviews.

Arrivals at the Leeds Festival

1. Leeds Festival

Arrivals at the Leeds Festival Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

More than 90,000 people are due to attend the event at Bramham Park

2. Leeds Festival

More than 90,000 people are due to attend the event at Bramham Park Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

The festival will feature headline performances from Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and The Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon across two main stages.

3. Leeds Festival

The festival will feature headline performances from Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and The Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon across two main stages. Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

Arrivals at the Leeds Festival

4. Leeds Festival

Arrivals at the Leeds Festival Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

