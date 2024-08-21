Blink 182 and Lana Del Rey are among the headline acts at the famous festival, which opened its gates to early bird ticket holders earlier today.

Around 90,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event, which also features Liam Gallagher as a headline act.

Many of the pictures show the revellers preparing for a busy – and potentially muddy – weekend of music and fun with a wide range of goodies being carried in bags and on trollies.

Just like with every major event, there are rules and regulations to help keep guests safe and allow them to enjoy themselves – you can read those here.

Take a look through the images and keep checking The Yorkshire Post website across the weekend for latest updates and reviews.

