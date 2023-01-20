News you can trust since 1754
Leeds Grand Theatre Northern Ballet 2023: How can I buy tickets to see Northern Ballet at Leeds Grand Theatre and what shows are on?

Leeds Grand Theatre has announced its two Northern Ballet shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024 - here is how you can buy tickets.

By Liana Jacob
3 minutes ago

The Northern Ballet will be returning to Leeds this year and next year with another schedule of exciting shows telling the unexpected stories that move spectators from across the UK.

The Northern Ballet began in November 1969 at the University Theatre in Manchester where the performers took to the stage for the first time as Northern Dance Theatre.

Tickets to this year and next year’s shows go on general sale this month. Here is everything you need to know.

    Northern Ballet at the Leeds Grand Theatre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
    How can I buy tickets to Leeds Grand Theatre’s Northern Ballet shows?

    Tickets will go on general sale for the two shows on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

    You can buy tickets online on that date by either visiting the Leeds Grand Theatre or Northern Ballet websites.

    What Northern Ballet shows are on at Leeds Grand Theatre?

    The two shows scheduled for this year is The Nutcracker and next year is Beauty and the Beast.

    The Nutcracker

    The 2023 dates for this show are:

    Wednesday, November 29 (7pm)

    Thursday, November 30 (2pm and 7pm)

    Friday, December 1 (7pm)

    Saturday, December 2 (2pm and 7pm)

    Sunday, December 3 (2pm)

    Tuesday, December 5 (7pm)

    Wednesday, December 6 (7pm)

    Thursday, December 7 (2pm and 7pm)

    Friday, December 8 (7pm)

    Saturday, December 9 (2pm and 7pm)

    Sunday, December 10 (2pm

    Beauty and the Beast

    The 2024 dates for this show are:

    Tuesday, June 4 (7.30pm)

    Wednesday, June 5 (7.30pm)

    Thursday, June 6 (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

    Friday, June 7 (7.30pm)

    Saturday, June 8 (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

    Sunday, June 9 (2.30pm)

