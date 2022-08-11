Lewis Capaldi cancels Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig night before singer due to play as statement issued

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish singer was due to perform on the Yorkshire Coast on Thursday August 11, but his performance has now been cancelled, organisers have confirmed to The Scarborough News.

Capaldi, who is currently on a social media hiatus, has not personally updated fans online to his condition. He previously performed in Scarborough in 2019.

It is the second time Capaldi has cancelled his show in Scarborough, with this year's rearranged date postponed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and focusing on producing new music.

Lewis Capaldi has announced his Scarborough date is cancelled. (Photo: Cuffe & Taylor)

In a statement, Scarborough Open Air Theatre said: "We are sorry to inform you that Lewis Capaldi’s show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will not be going ahead due to illness.

"We wish Lewis well and a speedy recovery and hope to welcome him back to the Open Air Theatre in the future."

All ticket holders will now receive a full refund automatically from their point of purchase. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by providers, which may take several days to process.

Last month, Tears for Fears pulled out of their gig in Scarborough days before after a band member suffered a "serious rib injury".