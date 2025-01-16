Mercury Prize winners English Teacher among music acts to watch out for in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coming year will undoubtedly bring a new wave of stars and among the acts to keep on your radar is English Teacher. The group is the latest proponent of the sprechgesang style popularised by London indie rockers Dry Cleaning, blending angular post-punk with spoken word vocals.

Made up of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, and Nicholas Eden, the band met at Leeds Conservatoire and initially started life as a dream pop group called Frank, before changing name to English Teacher, which members played their first gig as in 2020.

Last year, English Teacher became the first act from outside of London to win the Mercury Prize in a decade. “To be honest, it’s insane that that’s a fact,” Whiting told the PA news agency after the win. There’s so much good music, not just in Leeds, but plenty of places, smaller places as well, that often don’t get too much of a look in from the music industry that’s very centred around here (London).

English Teacher. Picture: Ian West.

“How many classic albums and how many bands have come from those places, yet it’s a novelty that a band from the North would win the Mercury Prize – it is kind of insane really.” He said representing the North as part of their win was “so important because otherwise the music industry becomes really homogenous and really boring”.

The group was given the prestigious award, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, for the debut album This Could Be Texas. Judges said it stood out for its “originality and character” and “fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format”, and revealed “new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic”.

The group was one of three Mercury nominees from West Yorkshire in 2024, alongside Leeds's Corinne Bailey Rae and Bradford's Nia Archives. Rebecca Ball, North area director for the Arts Council England, said the artists "exemplify the remarkable creative energy that flows from our region".

"The band’s big win marks more than just a milestone in their meteoric rise,” Ball said. “It tells a story about how public investment in culture nurtures homegrown talent and drives economic success.”

English Teacher came to wider attention with the single R&B, released in 2021, which sees singer Fontaine consider her place in the white, male world of indie-rock as a mixed-race woman. The EP Polyawkward followed in 2022, before the group was invited on Later… With Jools Holland to perform the single The World’s Biggest Paving Slab.