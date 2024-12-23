National Coal Mining Museum: ‘I went to visit Santa down pit before the underground closes’

Most people who go on a school trip in Yorkshire will at some point venture underground at the National Coal Mining Museum of England. Ahead of the underground tours pausing at the end of the month, we sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin down the pit for a unique festive experience.

We've seen Santa in his grotto, we've seen Santa for breakfast, and in an unusual finale we've now seen him down t’pit.

140 metres underground to be exact.

I took the family for one of the last underground experiences before they temporarily close the pit for a few months to replace the winder on the lift.

It was a quick dash after school for our booked tour.

We were given hard hats and instructed to hand over any "contraband” such as watches, phones and any other battery operated items.

A chirpy ex-miner who now volunteers at the pit gave our group a lamp before we ventured down in the cage lift with his guidance.

Once we were underground we were directed down a passage of the mine that had been decorated with Christmas decorations.

‘They've pimped up the pit’

We wandered through the tinsel-clad tunnel that led to Santa's grotto.

His cosy grotto was tucked away in a cave-like setting.

“I decided to come underground to check there were no more kids working down here like there was 200 years ago,” said Santa.

After chatting to the family he handed the kids presents and we went into another Christmas-themed tunnel to wait for everyone else to visit Santa.