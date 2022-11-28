Chart-topping popstar Olly Murs, known for songs ‘Troublemaker’ and ‘Dear Darling’ will be headlining at the Wild Live event in Doncaster next year.

The singer-songwriter and TV presenter has confirmed that he will be performing his most famous songs in a major coup for the new look series of concerts. The gigs have become a fixture of summer with a host of stars including Russell Watson, Kathryn Jenkins and Ronan Keating.

Olly Murs first entered into the music scene when he impressed the judges on X Factor in 2009 and quickly stole the hearts of the public with four number one singles and appeared on BBC1’s The Voice as a judge. Olly will be releasing his seventh album, Marry Me, on December 2, 2022 and will be among top live acts performing individual concerts every Saturday throughout August in 2023.

CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, John Minion, said: “We are thrilled that Olly Murs will be headlining at Wild Live next year. Everyone can look forward to a memorable time at the Wild Live Concerts and Olly Murs is just the beginning of next year’s spectacular line-up. We have had a record number of people pre-registering for Olly. And we can’t wait to share more amazing artists soon.”

Olly Murs. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

When will Olly Murs perform at Yorkshire Wildlife Park?

The Marry Me tour will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Olly split with label RCA Records in February 2022 and his first single from his latest album ‘Die of a Broken Heart' was released on October 7, 2022.

It debuted at number 19 on the UK Official Downloads Singles Chart Top 100 a week later.

How can I buy a ticket to see Olly Murs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park?

Prices start from £35 for an adult. There are three bands of tickets: Gold, which is closest to the stage, Silver and then Bronze.

The tickets are for the concert only and do not include entry to the Wildlife Park. Doors to the event will be open from 4pm on the day of the concert.