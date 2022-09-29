3. Elephants

You can be in the company of the female Asian elephants in the wild reserve of Woburn Safari Park, Bradford. Staff at the safari will give you an off-road guided tour of the wild kingdom, where you can learn all about the fascinating animals living at the park, including lions, macaque monkeys, tigers, giraffes, rhinos and many more. You will get the chance to walk alongside the elephants and even enjoy a unique photo opportunity with one of the elephants as part of your VIP package.

Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images