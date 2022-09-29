We have compiled a list of the most exotic animals and creatures you can identify on a fun day out here in Yorkshire.
1. Dolphins
You can observe dolphins swimming in the Yorkshire coast whilst visiting some of Yorkshire’s most popular beaches in Whitby, Scarborough, Filey and more. The period between June and October/November, white-beaked dolphins can be seen swimming along the coast. Bottlenose dolphins can also be regularly spotted in Scarborough.
Photo: Don Emmert / Getty Images
2. Tigers
One of the rarest tigers called Amur Tigers, also known as Siberian Tigers, can be found at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. Two endangered Amur Tigers, Sayan and Tschuna, reside at the park and the Amur Tiger is the largest big cat in the world. Numbers have decreased to as low as 20 to 30 individuals.
Photo: Oli Scarff / Getty Images
3. Elephants
You can be in the company of the female Asian elephants in the wild reserve of Woburn Safari Park, Bradford. Staff at the safari will give you an off-road guided tour of the wild kingdom, where you can learn all about the fascinating animals living at the park, including lions, macaque monkeys, tigers, giraffes, rhinos and many more. You will get the chance to walk alongside the elephants and even enjoy a unique photo opportunity with one of the elephants as part of your VIP package.
Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
4. Red pandas
Surprisingly, the red panda is not actually related to the giant panda, but more genetically connected to racoons; they are both native to China. Whilst red pandas are more commonly found in the Himalayan mountains, some have been taken to the Flamingo Land zoo in Malton where you can visit and observe them in their natural habitat.
Photo: Brian Lawless / PA Wire