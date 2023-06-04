Ossett Beer Cart 2023: Best photos of the West Yorkshire festival with Wakefield Morris dancers, a beer cart procession and barrel carrying
The festival starts with the Beer Cart Procession through the streets of Ossett following a beer dance by Wakefield Morris dancers - here are the highlights of the Ossett Beer Cart event.
It is thought that the roots of what is now called Beer Cart Festival may have dated back to the 1980s. The event took place on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, 2023 and started with the beer procession.
The Wakefield Morris dancers performed their dance in celebration of the carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall followed by dancing around the town centre by Morris Dancing from around the area.
Here are some of the best photos that were taken at the festival this year.
