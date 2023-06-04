The festival starts with the Beer Cart Procession through the streets of Ossett following a beer dance by Wakefield Morris dancers - here are the highlights of the Ossett Beer Cart event.

It is thought that the roots of what is now called Beer Cart Festival may have dated back to the 1980s. The event took place on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, 2023 and started with the beer procession.

The Wakefield Morris dancers performed their dance in celebration of the carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall followed by dancing around the town centre by Morris Dancing from around the area.

Here are some of the best photos that were taken at the festival this year.

1 . Ossett Beer Cart One of the Wakefield Morris dancers. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Ossett Beer Cart The Beer Cart Procession through the streets of Ossett. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Ossett Beer Cart A continuation of the Beer Cart Procession. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Ossett Beer Cart The carrying of the first barrel into the Town Hall. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales