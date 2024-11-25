Pulp, Kasabian and The Reytons to headline Tramlines festival in Sheffield

Pulp are to headline Tramlines festival in Sheffield.

Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival has unveiled its eagerly awaited 2025 line-up, set to take over Hillsborough Park from 25th to 27th July for its 16th edition.

Taking centre stage is Sheffield’s own Pulp, who will not only headline Friday’s main stage but have also handpicked the acts to share the stage that day. Saturday sees local heroes The Reytons headline, while Brit-rock heavyweights Kasabian wrap up the event for a powerful finale on Sunday.

Formed in 1978, Pulp played extensively around Sheffield at venues like The Leadmill and The Limit before finding fame in the 90s with LPs like, ‘Different Class’ and ‘His ‘n’ Hers’. Their debut at Tramlines marks only the fourth time they have played in Sheffield since the year 2000 and the first time they have curated a main stage at a Sheffield festival.

Pulp’s picks for the main stage include Spiritualized, the masters of sweeping, atmospheric melodies, Baxter Dury, whose offbeat lyrics and style have earned him cult status and Paris-based indie-folk trio Oracle Sisters, making for a unique start to the festival.

Friday will also see electronic trailblazers Hot Chip perform a high-energy DJ set; and Sheffield’s own I Monster, best known for their hit single Daydream in Blue, bring their unique twist on electronic music to the line-up.

Saturday sees The Reytons taking the top spot, a huge milestone for the Rotherham band whose sharp, no-nonsense lyrics and high-energy performances have won them fans far beyond Yorkshire. Sharing the stage are Franz Ferdinand, bringing their dance-floor indie anthems, and the resurgent Rizzle Kicks with their playful mix of hip-hop and pop. Natasha Bedingfield, Jake Bugg, and Heather Small will bring even more star power to the day, with tracks that everyone will know and love.

The Futureheads, Freddie Halkon, Chloe Slater, and Daydreamers add to a packed bill, and local favourites Everly Pregnant Brothers will be along to give the day a proper Sheffield feel. K Dot also returns after a triumphant debut in 2023.

Sunday promises a spectacular finale, headlined by Brit-rock giants Kasabian, who will close the festival in style. Leading up to their electrifying set, the day offers something for everyone, including theatrical rockers The Last Dinner Party, Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid, and acclaimed Irish songwriter CMAT. Special guests Scouting for Girls will bring their crowd-pleasing hits, while The Sherlocks, The Lathums, and rising stars like Cliffords will keep the energy high all day.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director, said: “It’s absolutely massive to have Pulp headlining Friday, and even more special to have them curating the whole day—it’s a real celebration of what Sheffield’s all about. The Reytons topping the bill on Saturday is another big moment for the local scene. They’ve come so far, and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve. We’ve put together a line-up that’s got something for everyone, and we’re buzzing to welcome everyone back to Hillsborough Park.”

In the lead-up to the announcement, fans noticed hints popping up across Sheffield. From billboards featuring iconic song lyrics to special bottles of Henderson’s Relish sent to lucky fans who had signed up online, the teasers sparked excitement citywide. Adding to the buzz, exclusive Tramlines-branded bottles of Hendos even appeared in local shops around Hillsborough and were given to unsuspecting shoppers over the weekend.

As ever, Tramlines is about more than music.. This year, the festival has funded a new row of trees in Hillsborough Park, planted by Sheffield City Council Community Forestry with help from the pupils at Hillsborough Primary School. Tramlines also announced over £30,000 of grants to 36 local causes in the latest round of funding from the Tramlines Trust. The total raised for charity and charitable causes since 2018 now stands at £260,000. They also continue to ensure the festival remains accessible with hundreds of tickets distributed to local residents and through projects like Tickets for Good.

The pre-sale for weekend and day tickets will be live from 6pm on Thursday November 28 for those who are signed-up via the Tramlines website – https://tramlines.org.uk/presale/