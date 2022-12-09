News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reading and Leeds festival lineup poster: More bands announced as official poster revealed

More bands have been revealed for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 as the official lineup poster was released on Friday morning.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 8:49am

Greg James released a list of the first ten major acts set to take to the stage on his Radio 1 show this morning.

However, the official poster reveals more names including Loyle Carner and Nothing But Thieves.

Hide Ad

The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.

Most Popular
    Hide Ad

    Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.

    It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:

    Hide Ad

    HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi

    HEADLINER: Foals

    Hide Ad
    Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS

    HEADLINER: Billie Eilish

    Hide Ad

    HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons

    HEADLINER: The Killers

    Hide Ad

    HEADLINER: Sam Fender

    Loyle Carner

    Hide Ad

    Wet Leg

    Central Cee

    Hide Ad

    Nothing But Thieves

    Bicep Live

    Hide Ad

    Trippie Redd

    Meekz

    Hide Ad

    Nessa Barrett

    Tion Wayne

    Hide Ad

    You Me At Six

    Slowthai

    Hide Ad

    Chase Atlantic

    Baby Queen

    Hide Ad

    Georgia

    Inhaler

    Hide Ad

    LF System

    MK

    Hide Ad

    Yung Lean

    Steve Lacy

    Hide Ad

    Declan McKenna

    Lil Tjay

    Hide Ad

    Andy C

    Don Broco

    Hide Ad

    Eliza Rose

    Lovejoy

    Hide Ad

    Muna

    Shy FX

    Hide Ad

    Songer

    The Snuts

    Hide Ad

    Tickets can be purchased on the official Reading and Leeds Festival website.

    LeedsReadingGreg JamesRadio 1