More bands have been revealed for Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 as the official lineup poster was released on Friday morning.

Greg James released a list of the first ten major acts set to take to the stage on his Radio 1 show this morning.

However, the official poster reveals more names including Loyle Carner and Nothing But Thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.

It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi

HEADLINER: Foals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. SWNS

HEADLINER: Billie Eilish

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons

HEADLINER: The Killers

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEADLINER: Sam Fender

Loyle Carner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Leg

Central Cee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing But Thieves

Bicep Live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippie Redd

Meekz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nessa Barrett

Tion Wayne

Advertisement Hide Ad

You Me At Six

Slowthai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chase Atlantic

Baby Queen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia

Inhaler

Advertisement Hide Ad

LF System

MK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yung Lean

Steve Lacy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan McKenna

Lil Tjay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy C

Don Broco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliza Rose

Lovejoy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muna

Shy FX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songer

The Snuts

Advertisement Hide Ad