Greg James released a list of the first ten major acts set to take to the stage on his Radio 1 show this morning.
However, the official poster reveals more names including Loyle Carner and Nothing But Thieves.
The festival will take place from 25th August 2023 – 27th August 2023.
Social media users have been speculating about potential headliners and stars from across the globe who could descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival.
It can now be revealed the following bands will all play at the festival:
HEADLINER: Lewis Capaldi
HEADLINER: Foals
HEADLINER: Billie Eilish
HEADLINER: Imagine Dragons
HEADLINER: The Killers
HEADLINER: Sam Fender
Loyle Carner
Wet Leg
Central Cee
Nothing But Thieves
Bicep Live
Trippie Redd
Meekz
Nessa Barrett
Tion Wayne
You Me At Six
Slowthai
Chase Atlantic
Baby Queen
Georgia
Inhaler
LF System
MK
Yung Lean
Steve Lacy
Declan McKenna
Lil Tjay
Andy C
Don Broco
Eliza Rose
Lovejoy
Muna
Shy FX
Songer
The Snuts
Tickets can be purchased on the official Reading and Leeds Festival website.