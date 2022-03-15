Researchers explore 'diversity issues' in TV and film industry in Yorkshire

The Screen Industries Growth Network launched a “census” this week to find out more about the backgrounds of people working in the TV and film industry and whether there are issues with inequality

The Screen Industries Growth Network (SIGN), based at the University of York, said there are now more than 6,000 people working for around 1,000 companies in the sector in Yorkshire and the Humber.

It has decided to launch a “census” this week to find out more about the backgrounds of people working in the industry, whether there are issues with inequality and what can be done to address them.

Employers, employees and freelancers working for broadcasters, production companies, screen content creators and industry bodies are now being urged to take part.

Kate O’Connor, industry partnerships co-director at SIGN, said: “As a first step, we need to obtain a picture of the current size and shape and profile of the industry – how many people are working and in what areas.

“This is not research for research's sake, it’s absolutely fundamental to find out exactly what the industry looks like at a regional level.”

She added: “There has been so much happening at regional level, from Channel 4 setting up its headquarters in the region, to the increase in film and TV production and the development of strong games, animation and immersive content companies.

“But we don’t know enough about our companies or our workforce and until we do, we can’t possibly know what we need to do to correct the lack of diversity and access to the industry. These short surveys will give us the foundation knowledge we need.”

Caroline Cooper Charles, chief executive at Screen Yorkshire, said it is “vital” that people take part in the census and help address “ longstanding diversity issues in our sector”.

“We need to better understand where problems and challenges exist and collectively take responsibility for a process of recognition and change,” she said.

“We know our regional screen community is committed to a more inclusive industry and hope that everybody will take a small amount of time to contribute to this important piece of research.”