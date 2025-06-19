Review: I went to Rumours of Fleetwood Mac and they were so much more than just a tribute band

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first thing to say is that Rumours of Fleetwood Mac aren’t just any tribute act, they are one of the best in the business.

Endorsed by none other than Mick Fleetwood himself, the show opens with a video of Fleetwood singing the praises of the band and praising them for keeping the six decades of music and the spirit of Fleetwood Mac alive.

Videos of the band also accompany some of the songs.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac Picture: Matt Ford

Formed in 1999 in Liverpool by drummer Allan Cosgrove, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac performed the band’s back catalogue to stunning effect opening with Gypsy, the second single release and second biggest hit from the Mirage album, written by Stevie Nicks and expertly performed by Jess Harwood.

And from that first song the hits kept coming including Sara, The Chain and Sophie Worsley’s beautiful rendition of Christine McVie’s Songbird which was a standout moment in the first set.

Despite more upbeat numbers the Harrogate audience remained stubbornly in their seats, much to the irritation of my Fleetwood Mac loving daughters both in their early 20s.

However, they needn’t have worried as the second set was clearly meant for dancing and after opening with a nod to Fleetwood Mac’s founder Peter Green and with a little encouragement from the band, the entire auditorium took to its feet for the remaining concert.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac Picture: ©Matt Ford

Guitarists James Harrison, Etienne Girard and Scott Poley ramped up the energy for numbers including Little Lies, Big Love, Tusk, Everywhere and Go Your Own Way.

While the vocals of Harwood, Worsley and Harrison are superb, it is the talent of every single musician on the stage that was so impressive and Mick Fleetwood definitely had it right when he said through them the spirit of Fleetwood Mac lives on.