Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, has announced its entertainment line-up including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the official dates of the event.

The three-day festival at Don Valle y Bowl will be mixing live music with circus entertainment, it is the first of its kind and Early Bird tickets go on sale on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10am for the cost of £30. There will be aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and more entertainment taking place across the weekend.

Organisers of the festival have recently announced that the international clubbing brand Gatecrasher, known for their dance music events in Sheffield in the 1990s, will be hosting at the concert. Their set will take place for an entire day and will see Gatecrasher DJs performing alongside a full orchestra, featuring some dance tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said: “Gatecrasher was at the zenith of clubbing culture in this country for so many years and we’re proud to be able to bring it back for this one-off, all-day spectacular in its spiritual home of Sheffield.

Most Popular

Gatecrasher. (Pic credit: Rock N Roll Circus)

“The millennium party it hosted 23 years ago is the stuff of legend, and we couldn’t think of a better way to conclude our first Rock N Roll Circus in the city with an all-out Gatecrasher party featuring all of the DJs that helped propel its brand onto the international stage.”

There will also be a family-friendly environment in store complete with circus workshops, family activities that are yet to be announced. Day one will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and day two will be headlined by Yorkshire’s own Self Esteem.

When is Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield?

The first day will take place at Don Valley Bowl on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second day will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 3pm.

The third and final day will take place on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 3pm to 11pm.

Line-up for Rock N Roll Circus

Here is the list of performers headlining at the event.

Friday

- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

- Happy Mondays

- The Cribs

- The Joy Formidable

- Somebody’s Child

Saturday

- Self Esteem

- Confidence Man

- Bimini

- Arctic Numpties

(More to be announced)

Sunday

- Gatecrasher DJs

- Gatecrasher Classical