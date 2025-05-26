SATCHVAI Band 'Surfing with the Hydra Tour' launches in York

Joe Satriani and Steve Vail join forces in the SATCHAVAI Band. Picture: Jon Luini

International guitar icons don’t turn up In York every day. For two to appear at the same time is a celestial stellar alignment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guitar maestros Joe Satriani and Steve Vai – each a notable draw for fretboard fans in their own right – have joined forces as The SATCHVAI Band and have an electrifying summer tour across the UK and Europe kicking off at the York Barbican on June 13. With follow-up dates in London, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and Manchester, there are limited opportunities to grab tickets to see this pair in action together this summer.

After almost half a century of musical friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai collaborated last year (2024) to deliver The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1 where their phenomenal abilities are showcased in a six-minute workout. This is apparently a taster for more to come in the run-up to the summer tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have been linked for a long time, with Satriani teaching a teenage Vai and both featuring in elite bands over the intervening years, as well as delivering remarkable albums of their own.

Vai has worked with luminaries including Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake and many more. Satriani has worked with a litany of rock big hitters, from Sammy Hagar and Deep Purple, to a stint with Mick Jagger, who asked Satriani to be his lead guitarist on his 1988 solo tour.

Satriani said: “Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Vai adds: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SATCHVAI Band tour promises a rare chance to see two of the world’s most accomplished and innovative guitarists working together, along with a rock solid band including drummer Kenny Aronoff, Marco Mendoza on bass and guitarist Pete Thorn.