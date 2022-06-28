Self Esteem: Yorkshire pop star who wore Meadowhall-inspired outfit at Glastonbury explains her love for shopping centre

Self Esteem - real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor - wowed crowds at the music festival on Saturday (June 25) with a performance that was hailed as one of the best of the event.

For her outfit Rotherham-born Taylor took inspiration from her home county, wearing a stunning conical bra modelled on the iconic domes of Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back of her cape featured a shimmering silver outline of the mall.

Meadowhall was the inspiration behind Self Esteem's Glastonbury outfit [Image: @SELFESTEEM___ via Twitter]

The singer, 35, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to explain why she had chosen Meadowhall as her inspiration.

"In 1990 they opened Meadowhall and baby becky lost her tiny mind," she said.

"Being on the video wall in the Oasis food court is still a major goal of mine.

Self Esteem wearing the Meadowhall-inspired outfit at Glastonbury [Image: BBC]

"I dunno how to explain but the Americanised shopping mall has always excited me since.

"As a pre teen it was one of the first places I was allowed to go to just with friends and I’d march around feeling like a real chic adult - I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since."