Archeological evidence suggests that there were settlers around York since the Mesolithic period and the city is said to have existed since the Romans lived there in 71 AD.

With nearly 2,000 years of history, York has collected some fascinating stories and as such is very popular with tourists who are fans of the supernatural world.

We have compiled a list of the scariest ghost tours in York according to TripAdvisor.

Most Popular

Stonegate in York. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bloody Tour of York

This tour won the Tourism Award in 2022 with its alternative history of York, passing by some of the city’s top attractions including the Shambles and Jorvik Viking Centre where you can listen to guided tales of witches, queens and murderers.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 791 reviews.

The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tour won the York Award this year and tells stories from the plague to Vikings to butchery and murder. York’s sinister history comes with this family-friendly tour led by a guide who is known for his dark sense of humour.

You will pass sights such as York Minster, the Shambles and Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma Gate.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 709 reviews.

Dark Chronicles Horror walk of York

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can explore the dark history of York on this horror-themed tour while walking past famous attractions as well as hidden gems.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 124 reviews.

Ghost Bus Tour of York

With York’s rich history spanning centuries, there are lots of venues in the city that are thought to be haunted, but the spooky tales told on this unique tour are not often mentioned on traditional sightseeing tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a ride on the ghost bus where you will drive past places like York Minster and Clifford’s Tower.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,165 reviews.

Shadows of York

Another award-winning tour, the Shadows of York will guide you through the spookier areas of York without the concern of getting lost as you walk around the streets and snickelways (alleys) of the mediaeval city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 425 reviews.

Dark Tales of York

These private tours include an experienced guide who will tell you the horror tales of York’s gruesome past including executions, ghosts and dark deeds.