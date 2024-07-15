Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts including McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
In the final competition of our Summer partnership with The Piece Hall in Halifax in collaboration with TK Maxx, we are excited to offer the chance to win tickets to eight incredible shows including Pixies.

The final instalment of our Summer-long competition has a bumper eight-show offering - with acts as varied as The Streets, Cian Ducrot and PJ Harvey.

McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle are also among the names rounding out this period.

American band Pixies formed in 1986.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts including McFly, Fatboy Slim and JungleSound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts including McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle
Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts including McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle

The band have had major success across Europe and are said to have influenced Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins.

A 2004 reunion of the band led to sold out tours and further critically-acclaimed albums.

The Streets is a project fronted by vocalist Mike Skinner.

In 2020, Pitchfork described Original Pirate Material as "a landmark for UK rap” and The Streets have been acclaimed as having a huge influence in their scene since formation.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Support our work with a subscription and you will have access to our full range of premium stories, exclusives and our brand new app on the Google and Apple stores for the best way to read our content with less adverts.

For all of our subscription offers, visit: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/subscriptions

This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.

Related topics:TK MaxxHalifaxMcFly

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice