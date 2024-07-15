Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts including McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle
The final instalment of our Summer-long competition has a bumper eight-show offering - with acts as varied as The Streets, Cian Ducrot and PJ Harvey.
McFly, Fatboy Slim and Jungle are also among the names rounding out this period.
American band Pixies formed in 1986.
The band have had major success across Europe and are said to have influenced Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins.
A 2004 reunion of the band led to sold out tours and further critically-acclaimed albums.
The Streets is a project fronted by vocalist Mike Skinner.
In 2020, Pitchfork described Original Pirate Material as "a landmark for UK rap” and The Streets have been acclaimed as having a huge influence in their scene since formation.
For your chance to win a pair of tickets to any of the shows mentioned above, visit our website and enter if you are a subscriber to the Yorkshire Post.
This offer is in partnership with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and Cuffe & Taylor.
