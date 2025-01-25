Tasha Ghouri opens up about her Strictly journey and how she is fighting back against online abuse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old from Thirsk refers to her deafness – a condition she was born with – as her ‘super power’ and it is her mission to raise awreness of people with disabilities and to inspire. Tasha made it to the final of the 2024 run of the BBC One dance contest alongside her pro dance partner Aljaz Škorjanec The pair finished joint top of the leaderboard at the end of the grand final in mid-December alongside JB Gill and Lauren Oakley.

But despite high scores for Tasha and JB on the night, it was comedian blind Chris McCausland and professional dancer Dianne Buswell who lifted the famous Glitterball trophy after 13 weeks of dancing. Now they have just started the Strictly Come Dancing Live 2025 tour which comes to Leeds Firest Direct on January 30 and 31. "It so nice to be back together going over the dances. There’s no pressure, its about dancing and having a good time. We are doing it in arenas and in some way I am more nervous as it is in front of thousands of people who are all fans of the show. My family are coming to Leeds one which will be amazing and I’m looking forward to representing Yorkshire,” says Tasha.

She talked openly on Strictly of her experience on Love Island - she was the ITV2 show’s first deaf contestant – after which she suffered abuse at the hands of online trolls about her voice which is effected by her hearing.

Tasha Ghouri attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Strictly is a very safe space, I felt very comfortable to tell a bit about my story. When I came out of Love Island I didn’t really talk about it I was still processing what happened. I am still processing it really even two years on. To have the opportunity to tell that through dancing is really special. It sent out such a powerful positive message, it opened up conversations that needed opened, The number of comments sayin thank you. I’m so glad I did.”

But despite that experience she decided to go in front of the cameras again, this time on Strictly with the full support of her loving parents, who divorced when she eight years old. Her dad now lives in Spain while her mum is still in North Yorkshire. Fan of Strictly will remember Tasha’s dad is tears pretty much through all of her performances as he flew over religiously to watch his daughter dance.

"They have always been so supportive in everything I do – they’ve had to be. I could hear and I couldn’t speak until I was five years old and even after the cochlear implant I had to have a lot of speech therapy – they’ve have put everything into me.”

She said in many ways her television appearances have bought her parents closer together. “Until then they didn’t speak that much. They kind of reunited because their daughter was in this massive show. Then the past two years doing Strictly has also been their dream. It has been so nice to be able to dance with them in the audience with their families and their partners. It’s been a positive lovely experience for all of us – especially my dad, he cries all the time even when I just step out on the floor and I haven’t even danced.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, during the dress rehearsal for Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

"I went into Strictly for myself – I wasn’t doing it for anyone else. I went it doing this for the younger Tasha for me and for everyone else who has a disability, I blocked out all the noise and focused on the positives. I am so proud of myself it really seems to have helped so many people with their confidence and now feel they can open up about their disability. I got so many beautiful messages I feel like that’s all I want to do now.”

Aljaz, who returned to Strictly for the 20th series after a break, says it was “magical” dancing with Tasha, adding that he hopes his two year old daughter Lyra with fellow former Strictly professional Janette Manrara (who presents the live shows) will grow up to be a bit like Tasha who had shown "tenacity, kindness and talent". “It’s been a lovely time with Tasha and I’ve told some of my favourite stories through dance, even more with the live tour doing it for the people sitting right in front of you is really special.

"It was the 20th anniversary of the show, It gets better every year. I feel like this series inspired millions of people especially at a time when the world is a funny place – Strictly is something that everyone needs. It’s a privilege to be part of it.” Strictly did have something to prove this year after a number of high profile allegations against some professional dancers which led to training sessions being supervised. But the public didn’t seem to mind and the tour looks set to be as popular as the television show.

Aljaz and Tasha will be performing their American Smooth – for which they received perfect marks and their Show Dance, which Tasha says is her favourite. Competing in Strictly is tough for all the celebrities but for Tasha having being deaf brings with it extra challenges,

She was born deaf and was initially fitted for hearing aids before being given a single cochlear implant at Bradford Royal Infirmary just before her fifth birthday. It means she can ‘hear’ sounds but not in the way people with normal hearing do. As a result she has to concentrate harder and suffers from fatigue as a result. “I often had to have a nap in the dressing room on Saturday to recharge my energy, but I know what works for me”.” Having been trained in commercial and street dance before taking part in Strictly she did received some criticism which she dismissed. "The BBC were the ones that asked me to do the show and I wasn’t going to turn down that opportunity and they knew that I had danced and I’ve been honest about it since day one, but I had never done ballroom or Latin – and I really struggled with the Latin dances,” says Tasha. “In some ways I think it is harder for Aljaz because I have had commercial and street dance experience and we needed to strip all that back as it is so different to ballroom. “I did find it hard – even the show dance wasn't perfect until the dress rehearsal. I don’t know how my hearing differs to other people’s but I do struggle in some situations, in particular the Rumba because it was just a piano with a very delicate voice I had to listen to it so many times at home through my headphones to try to understand the beats in the song

And it isn't just the Strictly tour that is in Tasha’s diary. She is doing more presenting and in March is publishing her memoirs. At 26 isn’t she a bit young to be writing her memoirs?