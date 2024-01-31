Teamwork key to hitting right notes for conductor Helen Harrison ahead of Sheffield show

It is the first orchestral concert for charity Concerteenies, and takes place as part of the 50th anniversary year of Hallam Sinfonia.

Two shows, including one which is BSL interpreted, will take place at Victoria Hall in Sheffield city centre on Saturday February 10.

And as another first, the highly respected conductor Helen Harrison will be working with Hallam Sinfonia for the first time.

Helen Harrison, one of the few female conductors in the UK, is music director of Young Sinfonia, the Royal Northern Sinfonia’s Youth Orchestra based at Sage Gateshead and is conducting Concerteenies production Stan and Mabel, a musical story based on the book by Jason Chapman, with the Hallam Sinfonia orchestra in Sheffield.

Standing in front of a new group of people is a daunting experience. Whether that’ll be the replacement for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager or Helen as conductor of the upcoming show.

Although she is vastly experienced as one of the country’s leading conductors she still admits to feeling excited when she meets a new orchestra for the first time.

She said: “This will be the first time I have worked with this orchestra but I have heard really great things about them even though I’m on the other side of the Pennines. I’m really looking forward to working with them.

“They’re really great musicians and the kind of projects they work on are very exciting and forward-thinking. It’s always good to working with musicians who want to bring music out of the music hall and give everyone chance to hear it.

“We talk about how we form a bond with the orchestra a lot as conductors. Every time you go in and meet a new group of musicians is nerve-wracking.

“The flip side of it is that you don’t quite know what music you will get back and that’s exciting as you’re in the moment sharing ideas. And also getting to know the musicians, that’s one of the elements I really love about my job."

And she readily admits the sporting analogy of football coach or cricket captain is a correct one for her role.

“It is so true,” she said. “A lot of it is being there for the people in front of you and helping that team to be at its best. A team can only be at its best if the individuals feel supported and they’re getting what they need.

“It’s like the cricket captain or football coach. You are part of the team but have a lot more responsibilities.”

With a 60 piece orchestra the sounds and sights produced could leave a long-lasting impression on the audience, says Polly Ives, founder of Concerteenies which stages musical concerts and activities for children.

She said: “Often, experiencing concerts young is the catalyst for a lifelong love of music.

“To see a whole orchestra perform for the first time really is a phenomenal experience due to the scale of the sight and sound.

“It’s fantastic seeing more than 60 orchestral musicians enjoying playing together and inspiring the next generations."

Helen agrees: “When you have the opportunity of being part of an event and you can see the young people it’s fun.

"I know some of them will be agog when they hear the sound. They can see it happening in front of them which is very different to when it’s on a screen.

“But it can also be the first time that some of the parents will have heard an orchestra. Being part of an experience that opens up a new world for people is really special. You never know where it will take a person.”

Born in Blackburn, Helen attended the local comprehensive school where she played violin and piano before studying music at Cambridge University.

After deciding to go down a different route in life and take a job in accountancy she returned to her passion and decided to “follow my dream and become a conductor”.

She said: “I’m very lucky and work all over the country but I’m the music director and conductor of the Young Sinfonia based up at the Glasshouse.

“I’m based up in the north-west in Lancashire, but I’m all over the country. I often work in Leeds with the Northern Opera Group. Everyone in Yorkshire is always very kind to me and let me in, and let me out again.

“I have been only once to Sheffield – I have been to Leeds quite a lot – so I enjoy exploring a new city. I always say every year that I’d love to go and watch the snooker so maybe this will inspire me to get tickets."

The one-hour musical version of Stan and Mabel has been composed by Paul Rissmann, who Polly has worked with for 20 years.

Later in 2024, Polly will be performing with Stan and Mabel at schools’ and family concerts including with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at The Southbank Centre and London Mozart Players in Croydon.

Polly said: “Stan and Mabel has been performed in Australia, London and Scotland before, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to Sheffield for one day only.”

In Stan and Mabel, Stan the dog and Mabel the cat discover their flute-playing neighbour has gone to Italy to judge auditions for the best orchestra in the world,

They decide to follow her, and are joined on the adventure by other animals all brought to life by different instruments.

Polly added: “The duck is brought to life by the oboe, horse on bassoon and rabbits as the percussion section.

“It’s a fantastic introduction to an orchestra for young children. A modern- day Peter and the Wolf, if you like!"