The Wakefield band will play at the city's legendary Brudenell Social Club on July 30.

The gig will see them play their self titled debut album, The New Fellas and Man's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever in full in an intimate show.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday July 1 and will likely sell out in minutes.

The Cribs in Millennium Square, Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff