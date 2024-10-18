The Gin and Rum festival will return to Sheffield this November featuring a live band and DJ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday November 23 at the Trafalgar Warehouse.

Trafalgar Warehouse is an events and wedding venue located on Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event offers more than 120 types of gin and rum including many to the festival from across the world.

The Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to Sheffield

There will also be a cocktail bar offering seasonal cocktails, tequila, beer and fizz.

There will be a live band and an award-winning DJ to keep guests entertained.

Event director Donna Brady said: “Sheffield is a fabulous city and we are very privileged to be able to host our event at Trafalgar Warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield has always been a packed and amazing event for us and the community has been very welcoming”

Tickets cost £17.55 and are available to purchase here.

The price includes entry to the event, a reusable stainless-steel straw, a G&R branded cup, complimentary samples and talks from guest distillers.

Guests will also receive an exclusive gin and rum guide which includes expertly crafted garnish suggestions.