The Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to Sheffield

By Marti Stelling
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:13 BST
The Gin and Rum festival will return to Sheffield this November featuring a live band and DJ.

The event will take place on Saturday November 23 at the Trafalgar Warehouse.

Trafalgar Warehouse is an events and wedding venue located on Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event offers more than 120 types of gin and rum including many to the festival from across the world.

The Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to SheffieldThe Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to Sheffield
The Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to Sheffield

There will also be a cocktail bar offering seasonal cocktails, tequila, beer and fizz.

There will be a live band and an award-winning DJ to keep guests entertained.

Event director Donna Brady said: “Sheffield is a fabulous city and we are very privileged to be able to host our event at Trafalgar Warehouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sheffield has always been a packed and amazing event for us and the community has been very welcoming”

Tickets cost £17.55 and are available to purchase here.

The price includes entry to the event, a reusable stainless-steel straw, a G&R branded cup, complimentary samples and talks from guest distillers.

Guests will also receive an exclusive gin and rum guide which includes expertly crafted garnish suggestions.

The Gin and Rum festival will also come to Leeds in July next year.

Related topics:SheffieldGinrum

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice