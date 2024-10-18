The Gin and Rum festival: The UK’s largest touring gin and rum festival returns to Sheffield
The event will take place on Saturday November 23 at the Trafalgar Warehouse.
Trafalgar Warehouse is an events and wedding venue located on Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre.
The event offers more than 120 types of gin and rum including many to the festival from across the world.
There will also be a cocktail bar offering seasonal cocktails, tequila, beer and fizz.
There will be a live band and an award-winning DJ to keep guests entertained.
Event director Donna Brady said: “Sheffield is a fabulous city and we are very privileged to be able to host our event at Trafalgar Warehouse.
“Sheffield has always been a packed and amazing event for us and the community has been very welcoming”
Tickets cost £17.55 and are available to purchase here.
The price includes entry to the event, a reusable stainless-steel straw, a G&R branded cup, complimentary samples and talks from guest distillers.
Guests will also receive an exclusive gin and rum guide which includes expertly crafted garnish suggestions.
The Gin and Rum festival will also come to Leeds in July next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.