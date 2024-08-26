The final part of an epic outdoor theatre performance which captured the minds of a Yorkshire city was cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday (Aug 25).

The Hatchling saw a dragon hatch from an egg before making its way to Wakefield Cathedral, with its final bid to take to the skies taking place at Pugneys Country Park at 9pm on Sunday.

But shortly before the performance was due to take place, organisers behind the weekend of performances said they were forced to cancel the final act due to high winds.

The event was put on by an award-winning creative team at Trigger and Wakefield’s Our Year project.

A statement from the organisers, issued at around 3pm on Sunday, said: “We’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel today’s event at Pugneys.

“The gusts at Pugneys are stronger than forecast his morning. And the Met Office are telling us it will continue for the rest of the day.

“This makes any performance involving the dragon or any of the entertainment activities impossible for us to deliver safely. The safety of our audience, performers and staff is always our main concern.

“We’re really sorry to disappoint you.”

The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A statement from Trigger added: “The safety of our audience, performers and crew is always our main concern. This is not the end we wanted for this fabulous weekend. But we hope you understand.”

The outdoor theatrical performance unfolded over the weekend of events and was due to culminate in an extraordinary finale of spectacle and flight on Sunday (Aug 25).

In the performance the dragon hatches, builds herself a nest and then attempts to take to the skies in a bid for her freedom. Along the way she explores the area, and as she roams, she encounters a series of events: from intimate interactions to city-wide performances.