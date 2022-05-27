The band played an incredible set, marching through hit after hit in front of 25,000 adoring fans - who had seen the gig previously cancelled twice due to the pandemic.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing, with frontman Brandon Flowers mangling the name of the newly-minted city.

A TikTok video by @foxevades shows Flowers bellow “Donchester” at the crowd in the midst of the band’s most well-known hit Mr Brightside.

The Killers performed at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium.

“When you go watching The Killers in Doncaster but Brandon Flowers thinks he’s in some unknown place called Donchester,” they wrote over the video.

However, it seemed the moment was taken in the spirit of fun, with the user adding that it was a “top night”.

They recommended that anyone else going to see The Mirage Tour should “prepare yourself mentally for bangers from the beginning” and described the band as “immense live”.