The Killers in Doncaster: Watch as frontman Brandon Flowers accidentally re-names Doncaster in front of 25,000-strong crowd

The Killers played a euphoric show at the Eco Power Stadium on Tuesday (May 24) - marking Doncaster’s first major concert since it became a city.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:37 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:39 pm

The band played an incredible set, marching through hit after hit in front of 25,000 adoring fans - who had seen the gig previously cancelled twice due to the pandemic.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing, with frontman Brandon Flowers mangling the name of the newly-minted city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A TikTok video by @foxevades shows Flowers bellow “Donchester” at the crowd in the midst of the band’s most well-known hit Mr Brightside.

The Killers performed at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium.

Read More

Read More
The best fish and chip shops in Yorkshire according to the people who live there

“When you go watching The Killers in Doncaster but Brandon Flowers thinks he’s in some unknown place called Donchester,” they wrote over the video.

However, it seemed the moment was taken in the spirit of fun, with the user adding that it was a “top night”.

They recommended that anyone else going to see The Mirage Tour should “prepare yourself mentally for bangers from the beginning” and described the band as “immense live”.

The user also revealed the heartwarming moment when they lost their purse at the gig, but it was happily returned by “some nice guy”.

DoncasterTikTok