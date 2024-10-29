Top Five things to do this week: The Hungry Caterpillar, Most Haunted Live and Whitby Goth Weekend

From taking part in a live paranormal investigation on stage to exploring Yorkshire’s “best kept secret,” here’s your weekly round up of things to do for all ages in Yorkshire.

Whitby Goth Weekend

Now in its 30th year, Whitby Goth Weekend is a welcoming event to celebrate this subculture.

Whitby, which is synonymous with Dracula, will host a range of events taking place from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar comes to Yorkshire

Most Haunted live at the City Varieties in Leeds

Most Haunted fans are in for a treat this Halloween as Yvette Fielding and her team will be live in Leeds presenting their real-time paranormal show. The Most Haunted team will be investigating Leeds’ oldest theatre, the Grade 11 listed City Varieties music hall, with audience members invited to go behind the scenes.

Halloween at The Packhorse Shopping Centre and The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield

Face painting, entertainment, food, and Halloween activities will be taking place at two West Yorkshire shopping centres.

Halloween Freakshakes from Jay's Desserts at The Rate My Takeaway Kitchen inside The Packhorse Shopping Centre

The owners of The Packhorse Shopping Centre, Huddersfield, and The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield are hosting free Halloween events on Thursday October 31.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Sheffield Theatres

The critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show created by Jonathan Rockefeller features a range of 75 puppets. The production adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider, and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

If you're “still hungry” for something to do, head to Yorkshire's “best kept secret,” Wentworth Woodhouse.

Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham

This stunning property and grounds which has been featured in a range of films, has a whole host of community run activities all year around.

This October half term there are a range of autumnal crafts for those with little ones or you can book on to a special afternoon tea.