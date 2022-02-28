Watch Yard Act and Baba Ali cover LCD Soundsystem's Daft Punk is Playing at My House live in Leeds

Yard Act - photo by Mark Bickerdyke.

The group finished off their set at legendary Leeds venue the Brudenell Social Club by dusting off a cover of the American band's track alongside support act Baba Ali.

Yard Act, whose debut album The Overload narrowly missed out on hitting the number one slot in January, are currently on an extensive UK tour.

In a video posted on YouTube by the All That Unites Us - Yard Act Fan Page, the crowd can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the LCD track which featured on its 2005 debut album.

Yard Act continue their tour this week with sold out gigs in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dublin before heading to the United States and Canada for a string of shows.

At the Brudenell Yard Act played:

Strip

Payday

Yard Act

The Overload

Witness (Can I Get A?)

The Trapper's Pelts

Fixer Upper

Peanuts

Dark Days

Tall Poppies

Pour Another

Encore:

Rich

Dead Horse