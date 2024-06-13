Pop band Blue headline WentFest on Saturday night. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The increasingly popular WentFest gets under way this weekend at Hooton Lodge Farm, Rotherham.

This weekend, thousands of revellers will converge at Hooton Lodge Farm in Kilnhurst, Rotherham for the eighth annual Wentworth Festival, affectionately known as WentFest. This year, brings a new venue, but the same family-friendly ethos that the festival has always had and over two-days, when traditionally it has only been one.

Headlining on Friday June 14 are iconic indie trio Scouting For Girls, with almost 20 years in the business, the band continue to sell out shows throughout the UK following their number one self-entitled debut album in 2007 which sold over one million copies in the UK alone.

On Saturday June 15, pop royalty Blue will be headlining the main stage. Another band with a long and hugely successful career, they have sold over 15 million albums worldwide and have a string of number 1’s to their name.

Local heroes The Rosadocs will be performing at WentFest. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Other acts this year include T’Pau, Doctor & The Medics, Planet Abba and Thor, Gods of Rock.

Co-organiser Toby Foster, shared his thoughts ahead of the festival. “We are very excited this year, as we always are,” he said. “This year is different with a new venue and over two days. As well as the main stage acts, I’m excited for the new music tent bustling with South Yorkshire talent.”

“We are excited to bring this party to the heart of Rotherham,” Foster added.

The festival is a keen advocate of supporting local talent and have always offered the opportunity for local artists to take to the stage since the festival started in 2017. One local band taking the music world by storm are The Rosadocs who will perform on the main stage just before Scouting For Girls on Friday evening. Other local artists include the superb vocalist Daz Cadwallander and the impressive Rotherham indie-rock outfit At The Arcade.

The festival has something for everyone and is widely-known for the Last Laugh Comedy Stage which will feature Mick Ferry, Matt Richardson and Nina Gilligan to name but a few on the Saturday with five hours of comedy. The festival also has a fairground and a variety of food and drink outlets too.

Gates to the event will open at 4pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday and camping facilities are available which need to be booked directly with Hooton Lodge Farm. Parking for the event is free and just needs to be booked in advance via the WentFest website.