If all the world’s a catwalk, York goes global this coming Friday, when York Fashion Week returns with a five-day programme of events. There will be catwalks, workshops, styling sessions, in-store activities, exhibitions and presentations. Designers, models, stylists and retailers will reflect all ages, sizes and styles as they gather to showcase their creations.

Hope Fashion, a brand worn recently by the Duchess of Cambridge, will stage a runway show of its SS2s collections at the Principal York. Founder Nayna McIntosh says: “We are lucky enough to have a number of local models working with us on the day so I will be showcasing the versatility of Hope on women of all shapes and sizes.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we start to ease out of the pandemic, we envisaged everyone would be looking forward to a brighter year, so our colour palettes are bold and beautiful to reflect the uplifting mood. We decided the Hope collection should be

Megan Coombs wears Holland Cooper at Carlton Towers, styled by Brontë Clare Mitchell whose Femme Country Magazine will host The Country to City Muse fashion show at Malmaison York featuring a galaxy of prominent countrywear brands. Picture by Evie Lewis.

based on the pent-up desire to gather, socialise, dance, laugh, celebrate, have

fun and be with people, family and friends.”

Nayna says one piece of clothing she wears almost every day is a Hope foundation body. “I love the smoothing silhouette it provides, no fabric riding up and, for those of us who feel the cold, it provides another layer. That said, because of the body moisture system, it also helps to keep you cool in the summer months.”

She added that this summer will also see her wearing the cashmere-blend clean crew-neck jumper with matching wrap, both in Champagne Lurex, and the Cocoon dress in Fuchsia.

Hope Fashion founder Nayna McKintosh wears The Mesh Tiered Ruffle Skirt in Fondant Pink, £120, and The Deep Vee Blouse in Fondant Pink, £135, both at hopefashion.co.uk.

Countrywear enthusiast Brontë Clare Mitchell and her Femme Country magazine will host the Country to City Muse Fashion Show at Malmaison York, featuring a galaxy of countrywear brands.

“Our vision is to spread awareness about the versatility of country clothing,” she says. “As the pandemic continued, so did the way we viewed fashion. The art of runways became a thing of the past as digital tools overtook the industry. This was an opportunity to spark a sense of curiosity about the country style.”

YFW collaborators include Berry’s Jewellers, York College of Fashion, Time to Bloom and Browns, and there will be an exhibition every day at Whitewall Galleries of fashion-inspired artwork. Andy Boocock, aka @very_inky_dude, is an official YFW brand ambassador and he will be running a model workshop and working with brands including Deaf Identity, Tomoto and Muthaship18, as well as appearing on catwalks.

Mark Bewick, managing director of York Fashion Week, says: “It’s been heart-warming to see the positive impact that YFW has had. I’ve witnessed first-hand owners of fledgling businesses, aspiring models and stylists grow in confidence.”

Boniface Obi Sash linen top, £140, and linen wrap skirt, £160, at shop.georgiaboniface.co.uk.

Director Nicky Hayer adds: “York Fashion Week has evolved and provides an impactful stage for our city’s creative talent to showcase their work, but also brings exciting designers, brands and artists into our city too.”

For the first time, 2022 will see York Fashion Week take place bi-annually with an autumn/winter event already scheduled.

April 29, from 7pm: The Country to City Muse at Malmaison York, ticket price £20. Catwalk show by Femme Country magazine, including Maude & Fox, Hiho Silver, Fairfax & Favor, Toggi Outdoor, Hicks & Brown, Whale of a Time, Wild & Westbrooke and Parnaby’s Saddlery.

Andy Boocock aka @very_inky_dude will be modelling and running workshops.

April 29, 4-8pm: A Latin Night with Palenque – free. Drop in to Palenque jewellers on Low Petergate for an evening of shopping and celebration, drinks and nibbles.

April 30 and May 1: Festival of Vintage, York Racecourse – adult ticket day price from £10 with code YFW22. A nostalgic weekend of music, dance and fashion, with more than 150 vintage dealers, live music, classic vehicles and a best dressed competition.

April 30-May 1, 10am-4.30pm: Behind the Scenes: Eliza Lamb x Boniface at York Medical Society – free. Drop in at any time to meet the designers, try on and get an understanding of the design process.

April 30, 11am-5pm: Pepper Girls Club Pop-Up at the Principal York – free. TV personality and entrepreneur Charlotte Crosby launched Pepper Girls Club in 2019. Shop the brand’s new collections and archive, and meet the creative team. Register your attendance on Eventbrite.

April 30, 3-5pm: Revival Runway at Spark York, with pop-up open from 1pm – ticket price £19.50, includes £10 voucher. Half the Ocean Jewellery and St Leonard’s Hospice present a showcase of upcycled, thrifted and vintage fashion and jewellery, with Ocean Gives, Colony Kidswear, Makka Rakka, Reclaimed by Steph, Ketchup Clothes, Emma Radcliffe, Loups Loves and eveningwear, vintage, wedding and summer looks from St Leonard’s Hospice.

May 1, 2-4pm: The World of Hope with Nayna McIntosh at the Principal Hotel York – ticket price £12.50. Join Nayna for an afternoon of catwalk fashion, fizz and styling.

Countrywear enthusiast Brontë Clare Mitchell and her Femme Country Magazine will host The Country to City Muse fashion show at Malmaison York featuring a galaxy of prominent countrywear brands. Picture by Evie Lewis.

May 1, from 7pm: Independent Runway Fashion Show at Malmaison York, ticket price £20. Drinks reception, music and networking before viewing collections from independent brands.

May 1, 1-4pm: An Afternoon of Vintage to New Bridal Fashion at Hornington Manor, ticket price £19. Drinks and canapés before a runway show featuring Bridal Reloved York and Stephanie Moran Couture. There is another event at 7-11pm, ticket price £45. A sparkling reception and canapés in the wedding barn, then seated for an evening of food from Nomad Catering by James Brown, and a bridal wear runway show.

May 2, from 7pm: Student and Graduate Runway Show at Malmaison York – ticket price £10. Designs from 10 up-and-coming creatives.

May 3, 6.30-8.30pm: Finding success in the Fashion Industry at the Marmalade Lounge at No 1 by Guesthouse – ticket price £20. Join Kat Atkinson @wearsitatkat and fashion writer Angharad Jones for an evening of advice and networking.

May 3, 2-4pm: Meet the Designer Shoni Wilkinson at Bedern Hall – ticket price £10. Costume designer Shoni talks about her influences, experiences and passions with a close-up look at her haute couture-inspired collection, the Art of Queening.

May 3, 7.30-9pm: All Saints RC School Fashion Show at DoubleTree by Hilton York – ticket price £10. An evening of fashion by the students with a runway show featuring their end of year work.

May 3, 8-11pm: House of Gucci at Everyman York – ticket price £20.

Tickets at www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk, Facebook and Instagram: @yorkfashionweek

Pamela Madeley on the catwalk.