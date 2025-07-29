Bake Off: The Professionals features familiar faces on the judging team in 2025 🍰

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for another season on Channel 4.

The show once again has the same judging duo.

But who are they and what are they known for?

In just a matter of hours, Bake Off: The Professionals will crown the winners of series 10. It has been another hard fought season and the competition has been fierce.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time for tonight’s (July 29) final. Find out what challenges are waiting for the three pairs in the final this evening.

Since debuting back in the mid-2010s, two of the judges have remained the same. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Bake Off: The Professionals judges Cherish Finden (L) and Benoit Blin (R) | Channel 4

It will be a pair of familiar faces on judging duty for the 10th series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to cast an expert eye, and several thousand expert tastebuds, over the contestants' creations.

Blin is best known as the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. He said: “What I’ve really noticed is that the gap between the strongest and weakest teams has narrowed so much. And when you reach the second or third stage of the competition, you see the teams are all really close together. I think now all the teams really understand what the competition is all about, so they prepare a little better.”

Finden is formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel. Speaking ahead of series 10, she added: “Hitting our 10th anniversary is like pulling a perfectly risen soufflé out of the oven – pure joy and satisfaction. Every series brings fresh talent, new surprises, and breathtaking creations.

“It is amazing to see how they evolve. I’m honoured to still be part of this journey and continue to inspire and challenge the best pastry in the industry.”

Both Blin and Finden have been judges on the show since it began back in 2016 on BBC Two - when it was originally called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème. The duo have judged on all 10 series, including the one airing in 2025.

Who are the hosts on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Unlike the judges, the hosts of the show have changed a lot of the 10 series so far. Over the years the likes of Tom Kerridge, Angus Deayton and Tom Allen have presented the show.

For series 10, former Great British Bake Off contestant and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles and comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor will be on presenting duties. They have hosted it together since series eight - with Liam first becoming a host on the show in series three.

Liam said: “I feel like the chemistry between myself, Cherish, Benoit, and latterly Ellie, just gets better and better the more time we spend with each other. I also think the challenges have got a lot harder.

“I know that’s a bit rich coming from me, who can’t do most of the challenges, but they seem to me to have got more difficult as the years have passed. The chefs are using a lot of cool new techniques as well. I think the show has just become a little more slick as time has gone by.”