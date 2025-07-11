The alternative metal giants return to the United Kingdom in early 2026 after the release of their new studio album.

Deftones are set to return to the United Kingdom in 2026.

The band will be visiting Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and London off the back of the release of their latest album, ‘Private Music’

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the band live, as they drop their latest single, ‘my mind Is a mountain,’ earlier today.

With a brand new single out today and having stunned audiences during their visit to the United Kingdom late last month, Deftones have announced they’re going to do it all again with a four-date tour of the United Kingdom in February 2026.

The group, who sadly didn’t manage to perform at Glastonbury Festival this year but from all accounts made up for it with their Crystal Palace show in London, will be supported during the whistle-stop tour of the UK by Denzel Curry and Drug Church, with all three acts scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and return to the capital to complete proceedings.

The band had teased a new album of music when they last performed on our shores, and with Private Music now officially set for release on August 22, 2025 – their first album in five years – the group has offered a taste of what’s to come having dropped the first single from the album, 'my mind Is a mountain', on streaming services earlier today.

Here’s where you can catch the alternative metal giants in the UK in 2026, and when you can get tickets for the tour.

Where are Deftones touring in the UK in 2026?

Live Nation have confirmed the band will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:

February 12 2026: bp live, Birmingham

February 13 2026: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

February 14 2026: Co-op Live, Manchester

February 18 2026: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

February 20 2026: The O2, London

When can I get tickets to see Deftones on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sales

O2 Priority members will get their first pick of tickets, as they go on sale from July 16 2025 at 9am BST, with Spotify, Live Nation and venue pre-sales set to commence the following day, July 17 2025, from 9am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster UK from July 18 2025 at 9am BST.

What did Deftones perform when they last performed in the United Kingdom?

Setlist.FM have provided details on what Deftones performed during their show at Crystal Palace on June 29 2025 - but prepare yourselves for some tracks to feature from ‘Private Music’ as part of the tour.

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Diamond Eyes

Tempest

Swerve City

Feiticeira

Digital Bath

You've Seen the Butcher

Rocket Skates

Sextape

Around the Fur

Headup

Rosemary

Hole in the Earth

Change (In the House of Flies)

Genesis

Encore:

Minerva

Bored

7 Words