Your guide to the first day of TRNSMT 2025 - will it be a a good one for hay fever sufferers?

TRNSMT 2025 finally arrives to Glasgow Green today (July 11 2025).

Your first headline act, 50 Cent, will take over the main stage along with sets throughout the day from The Script, Wet Leg, Bemz and many more.

Here’s your set times and stage clashes for today, the current weather forecast and a look at what 50 Cent ‘could’ perform during tonight’s performance.

The day has finally arrived – TRNSMT 2025 kicks off its takeover of Glasgow Green for another year, with 50 Cent your headline act later on this evening.

Though the topic of who could take over Kneecap’s spot on the King Tut’s Stage is still something many are talking about, and currently, as of writing, no confirmation has been made as to if anyone will fill the slot. Perhaps it will be an inadvertent secret set after organisers pulled the controversial Irish hip-hop group from the bill.

There’s still a lot of entertainment on offer, though, with the likes of Wet Leg and The Script performing on the main stage. Meanwhile, those a little more curious could benefit from checking out the BBC Music Introducing... Stage, offering festival-goers a glimpse into what could be dominating the main stages at music festivals across the UK and Europe come the 2026 season. It’s never too early to start planning, right?

Here’s your set times for today at TRNSMT 2025, alongside what 50 Cent could be performing this evening, and that all-important weather forecast and pollen count for Glasgow Green today.

Today at TRNSMT 2025 - set times for July 11 2025

What could rap superstar 50 Cent perform ahead of his headline slot at TRNSMT 2025 this evening? | Getty Images/TRNSMT

Set times correct as of writing - if there are any last-minute changes, please consult the official TRNSMT 2025 app on your phone.

Main Stage

12:20 - 12:50: Calum Bowie

13:15 - 13:55: James Bay

14:20 - 15:05: Twin Atlantic

15:35 - 16:20: Jamie Webster

16:50 - 17:40: Schoolboy Q

18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg

19:40 - 20:40: The Script

21:20 - 22:50: 50 Cent

King Tut's Stage

13:00 - 13:30: Remember Monday

14:00 - 14:30: NOFUN!

15:00 - 15:40: Arthur Hill

16:10 - 16:50: Good Neighbours

17:20 - 18:05: The Royston Club

18:45 - 19:30: Tanner Adell

20:15- 21:15: Confidence Man

BBC Music Introducing… Stage

12:30 - 13:00: Becky Sikasa

13:30 - 14:00: Fourth Daughter

14:45 - 15:15: Indoor Foxes

15:45 - 16:15: Redolent

16:45 - 17:15: Cliffords

18:15 - 18:45: Franke Stew and Harvey Gunn

19:15 - 20:00: Bemz

R1 Dance Stage

12:00 - 13:00: Franky Elyse

13:00 - 14:00: Marianne

14:00 -15:00: Big Miz

15:00 - 18:00: Connor Coates

18:00 - 20:00: La La

20:00 - 21:30: Nimino

The Hangout

12:00-13:30: DJ Rossi

13:45-14:45: The Stand Presents Red Raw

15:00-16:15: Bongos Bingo

16:30-18:00: Drag-aoke Miss Lola Fierce

18:15-19:15: Who Agrees Live Podcast

19:30-21:00: Robyn Red

21:00-22:00: Music Playlist

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Green today?

It’s looking to be a hot day at Glasgow Green today, with the Met Office forecasting a sunny day, with a high of 26° and a low of 14°. The UV levels are high so don’t forget to slip, slop, slap if you’re heading out today - TRNSMT or not.

Weather forecast for Glasgow - July 11 2025

7:00: Sunny (15°)

10:00: Sunny (20°)

13:00: Sunny (24°)

16:00: Sunny (25°)

19:00: Sunny (24°)

22:00: Clear night (20°)

What is the pollen count for Glasgow Green today?

Bad news for hay fever sufferers we’re afraid: the Met Office are stating that the pollen count today is set to be high, so dose up on our hayfever medication before heading out to TRNSMT today!

What could 50 Cent perform during his headline set at TRNSMT 2025?

We go back now to earlier this month, when 50 Cent performed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, to predict what 50 Cent could be performing at TRNSMT 2025. Credit to Setlist.FM for the information.

What Up Gangsta

W*nksta

I Get Money

P.I.M.P.

Candy Shop

Magic Stick (Lil’ Kim cover)

Best Friend

Window Shopper

21 Questions

Just a Lil Bit

I Get It In

Disco Inferno

Look Back at It (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie cover)

Drowning (A Boogie Wit da Hoodie cover)

Hate It or Love It (The Game cover)

How We Do (The Game cover)

Ayo Technology

Many Men (Wish Death)

Big Rich Town

I'm The Man

In da Club

Encore:

Hate Bein' Sober (Chief Keef cover)

Crack a Bottle (Eminem cover)

Patiently Waiting

Stunt 101 (G‐Unit song)

If I Can't

Does 50 Cent have any other UK tour dates in 2025?

Sadly, TRNSMT marks the final performance by 50 Cent in the United Kingdom; his next shows are set to take place in Europe, with dates at Openair Frauenfeld 2025 in Frauenfeld, Switzerland on July 12 and then at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France on July 13 2025.