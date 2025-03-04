This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The UK shows follow on from Izzard’s extended residency in New York 🎤🎟📖

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Izzard has announced UK tour dates as part of their Hamlet world tour.

The comedian is set for dates across September, October and November 2025.

Here’s the full list of dates and how you can get tickets for this extraordinary performance.

Eddie Izzard is set to bring Hamlet , Shakespeare’s longest and most complex tragedy, to venues across the UK this autumn.

The tour will run from September 13 to November 5, beginning with two nights at Tunbridge Wells’ Trinity Theatre and concluding at London’s Cadogan Hall .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play, which follows the Prince of Denmark’s quest for revenge after the murder of his father, is one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works, exploring themes of betrayal, madness, and fate.

Izzard previously performed Hamlet during an extended residency in New York, followed by runs in Chicago, London, and Bexhill-on-Sea. Before the UK tour, she will also stage the production at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater from April 1 to 13

Where is Eddie Izzard touring Hamlet in the United Kingdom?

Eddie Izzard is set to bring their performance of Hamlet to UK audiences in late 2025. | Provided

You can catch Eddie Izzard performing at the following venues on the following dates throughout 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Eddie Izzard touring Hamlet in the United Kingdom?

Pre-sale tickets

Tickmaster pre-sales will be available for those who have access to them from March 5 2025 from 10am GMT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster from March 6 2025 from 12am GMT.