Edwardian Christmas at Wensleydale Railway: Yorkshire heritage railway to host festive living history event with festive activities, mulled wine and mince pies
Edwardian Christmas event will be held at Scruton Station on Station Road, Scruton, DL7 0QN, near Northallerton, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.
Visitors will join the railway’s Edwardian living history interpreters for an afternoon of mulled wine, mince pies and more at a very festive Scruton Station.
With festive songs played on their harmonium and Christmas activities available for all and entry is between 2pm and 4pm, no pre-booking required.
The adult tickets are £5 each entry fee which include mince pie and mulled wine (or non-alcoholic alternative).
Children entry fee is £2 and includes Christmas activities, juice and biscuits.
The railway’s train services will not be running on the day of the event and visitors travelling by car may park beyond the station by the roadside on the west side of Station Road.
Community engagement officer at Wensleydale Railway, Connor Lagus, said: “Last year, our railway held its first Edwardian Christmas since 2019, and we were delighted to see so many people join us for an afternoon of festive fun.
“Our restored station at Scruton is such a unique and incredible feature of our railway, so to be able to welcome people, both from the local area and further afield, to the station for this celebration makes us feel very lucky. We're excited to see you all there again on the 15th December!”