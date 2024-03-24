Scruton station was founded in the Victorian times and it was used for goods, livestock and passengers until 1954 when it closed and fell into disrepair.

Due to the dedication and initiative of a few locals and with the support of the Railway Heritage Trust, the station was carefully repaired using traditional materials and techniques. It was eventually reopened by the Wensleydale Railway Trust in 2015.

With support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, Scruton Station has been established as a railway heritage education resource. Since then it has been the destination for a number of events every year and has attracted visitors from all over the world.

Wensleydale Railway. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Over the Easter holidays this year, families with children can get creative on Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3, 2024 for plenty of Easter fun at the arts and crafts drop-in sessions at Scruton Station.

Across the Easter weekend, visitors can help track down the missing Easter bunny along the railway line, with the Find the Bunnies Rail Trail booklet at the stations and track down the bunnies to win a chocolate reward.

The arts and crafts drop-in sessions will take place from 11am to 3pm both days and you can buy tickets on the Wensleydale Railway website.