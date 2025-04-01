Eric Idle: beloved Python to bring his new tour to the UK for eight performances - dates and tickets
- Eric Idle has announced that his popular new live show is coming to the UK in 2025.
- The Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, Live tour is set for performances in London, Glasgow, Manchester and more.
- Here’s where you can catch Eric Idle on his tour and when you can pick up tickets.
This is not an April Fools 2025 joke, we’ve been assured - the beloved Monty Python member Eric Idle is bringing his sensational international show to the UK in 2025.
After a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand, Idle is bringing the Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, Live tour to the United Kingdom for eight dates only - including performances in Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham and a huge performance set for London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Idle’s last solo UK performance was in front of a global audience of two billion at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony; leading an 80,000-strong crowd in a sing-along of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, he was surrounded by a lively spectacle of Morris dancers, a choir of rugby players, and even skating nuns.
Two years later, in 2014, he reunited with Monty Python for Monty Python Live (Mostly)—a sold-out, ten-night run at the O2 which he wrote and directed.
So where is Eric Idle performance his show in the United Kingdom in 2025; one what promises “an evening of comedy, music, philosophy… and one fart joke.”
Where is Eric Idle touring in the UK in 2025?
The Python member will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:
- September 10 2025: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- September 12 2025: Brighton Centre
- September 14 2025: Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- September 18 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
- September 20 2025: Armadillo, Glasgow
- September 22 2025: Edinburgh Playhouse
- September 24 2025: BIC, Bournemouth
- September 27 2025: Royal Albert Hall, London
When can I get tickets to see Eric Idle on tour in the UK in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Those who have access to Ticketmaster pre-sales will be available to pick up tickets from April 3 2025.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then commence from April 4 2025 at 10am GMT through Ticketmaster and ATG Tickets.
