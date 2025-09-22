Paul Hollywood is ‘terribly excited’ for back to school week on GBBO 🍰😍

The Great British Bake Off is sending its bakers back to school.

Channel 4 is introducing a brand new theme for 2025.

But what challenges will the bakers face?

Channel 4 pulled the latest season out of the oven earlier than usual this year and is mixing things up with a fresh set of challenges this year. Paul Hollywood was ‘terribly excited’ for the latest change, according to his fellow judge Prue Leith.

So far, the bakers have faced three classic GBBO themes in the form of cake, biscuit, and bread week. But what will they be taking on in episode four?

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Paul Hollywood is a judge on GBBO series 16 | Channel 4

Channel 4 is changing up the recipe for GBBO this season and is introducing a brand new week. It is a ‘back to school’ theme and you might be taken back to your school days.

Prue Leith explained: “Paul got terribly excited, because his favourite thing in the whole world is cake and custard, and we had lots of cake and custard. In fact, for one of the challenges, I think we actually required custard.

“It’s funny, because I was at school in South Africa, and you would have thought that would have been very different, but because the whole education system had come from Britain, our school was just like any private school in England. So we had treacle tart and brownies and school cake – not very well-made, but we had the same things.”

Full list of GBBO challenges in back to school week

A return to the days of childhood will put the bakers through their paces once again. The brand new theme is set to keep the amateurs on their toes with some new challenges.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The bakers return to school, starting off with the classic canteen favourite, flapjacks, before being tested with a fondly remembered school cake technical, with a catch.

“For their final exam, they have to produce a spectacular school fete showstopper, full of nostalgic treats. Mr Hollywood and Ms Leith judge their efforts, before deciding which of the students to expel”