The Great British Bake Off has seen another elimination take place 🍰🍞

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was bread week on The Great British Bake Off.

A third baker has left the famous tent - in the latest exit.

But who was eliminated from the Channel 4 show tonight?

The Great British Bake Off is back and it was bread week in the tent. The amateurs were put to the test truly and for one they were unable to rise to the challenge.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith cast their eyes over the remaining ten bakers once more. Remind yourself who was still in the competition this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who left The Great British Bake Off this week?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

Spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 3. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the episode from September 16.

Having survived after a rocky star last week, Pui Man had a bit of a wobble in the signature bake. Despite baking her monkey bread well, it left the judges wanting in the flavour department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron on the other hand, had strong flavours, but his monkey bread had turned out much worse on the baking side. Leaving him needing to turn things around quickly as well, which he did in the technical

Pui Man’s doughnuts were uneven and underproved, but did taste okay. Lesley also struggled to get them even as well.

In the rankings, Pui Man’s were ranked tenth with Lesley in ninth. Nataliia and Jessika were also towards the bottom.

Before the showstopper, the judges did their usual debriefs and identified Pui Man and Nataliia as being at risk after the first day. With Aaron also hovering on the edge after his struggles in the signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up to be judged in the showstopper out of the day one strugglers was Nataliia, who had ‘claggy dough’ but impressed when it came to flavour. Prue described it as lacking ‘finesse’.

Pui Man’s design impressed the judges and it ‘surprised’ Paul. He praised the choice of glazed cherries.

Iain struggled in the showstopper as his choice of apple saw his bread left underproved. He was described as ‘gloopy’ by Paul.

Unfortunately, despite impressing in the showstopper, Pui Man’s time in the tent was over. She became the third person to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51-year-old bridal designer Pui Man was born in Hong Kong and now lives in Essex with her husband and two children. Her bakes are as beautiful as they are bold, and she practices endlessly to make sure her creations are as close to perfection as possible. While the other bakers may dream of a Hollywood handshake, Pui Man’s got her eye on the show’s first ever Hollywood hug. | Channel 4

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off?

Iain started off the week strong with his monkey bread in the signature bake as his cheesy creation impressed both the judges. Tom picked up where he left off last week, impressing with his French creation - that took Prue back to her time across the channel.

Jessika was another who nailed the first challenge. Nadia’s flavours impressed as she leaned on her Italian heritage.

In the technical challenge, Nadia impressed again, coming second after the blind judging. Jasmine won after her doughnuts hit the spot with the judges.

Following her triumph in the technical, Jasmine wowed again with her showstopper. Impressing with both taste and look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Prue calling Toby’s bread the ‘best stollen’ she’d tasted, it was not finished. Close but no cigar.

Nadia’s tiered bread ticked all the boxes when it came to looks and Prue described the texture as ‘perfect’.

Having struggled in the initial signature, Aaron smashed it in the showstopper with his tribute to two friends. It received effusive praise and was described as a ‘perfect’ tribute.

Star Baker went to Jasmine. Making her the third different person to win it so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What were the challenges on The Great British Bake Off?

Having made it through cake and then biscuit week, the bakers now faced a trip into the lion's den. It was bread all the way down with three more testing challenges.

Bread expert Paul Hollywood had certainly rolled up his sleeves and dug deep for this year’s edition of the fan favourite theme. The bakers all declared how “nervous” they were before the challenges even began.

First up they had to make monkey bread in the signature challenge - which fortunately isn’t made out of monkeys. They were encouraged to use different coloured doughs and Paul predicted a lot of cheese.

It was a tear and share style of dish with Prue saying in a voice over that people pick bits off and eat it like a monkey. Any zookeepers or experts who want to chime in, let me know if this is how our distant relatives also eat!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly it was Paul who had set the technical challenge, you didn’t need to be an auger to predict that one. It was a true classic in the form of glazed doughnuts.

There would be glazing, deep frying, and as many doughnut puns as Noel could fit in as possible. The proving was one of the real pain points that could put the bakers at risk but fortunately Paul had left them a very simple recipe - without much detail - to help them. Did I say fortunately…

For the showstopper, the bakers were tasked with making a three-tier sweet bread with enriched dough. In the words of Prue, it had to be like a tiered wedding cake, but made out of bread.