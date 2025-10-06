Will there be a House of Guinness season 2? Netflix future latest and what has Steven Knight said
- House of Guinness was served up on Netflix last month.
- Viewers have been left champing at the bit for more.
- But will there be a second series of Steven Knight’s show?
House of the Guinness fans have been left hoping they can return to the Netflix bar for another round soon. The historical drama finally landed on streaming last month and quickly proved to be a hit.
Created by the mind behind Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, the show follows the family behind the legendary brewing company. Transporting viewers back to the 19th century, it charts their fortunes after the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness.
Boasting a cast full of recognisable faces, the show has quickly captured the imagination. It’s eight episode run proving to be perfect for a weekend binge.
But will it be back for a second round? Here’s all you need to know:
Will there be House of Guinness season 2?
Netflix has not yet officially announced a second season, but it was only released on September 25. Any decision on its future will be based on a range of factors including viewing figures.
It was the third most watched English language show globally on Netflix between September 22 and 29, according to Tudum. In just four days it managed to amass 35.7 million hours viewed - and is number 2 on the UK charts on October 6.
Creator Steven Knight has openly spoken about wanting to continue the show. He told Radio Times he had “obviously thought about where it can go and how far it can go”.
Knight added: “You always have an ambition to take it all the way, but we will see."
Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?
The show is set to feature plenty of recognisable faces when it lands on streaming later this year. Former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has returned to acting and is part of the cast.
One-time favourite to be the next James Bond, James Norton is also set to appear in the show. Viewers will remember him from Happy Valley as well as ITV’s Playing Nice from earlier in the year.
Netflix has confirmed the main cast for the show. It includes:
- Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness
- Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness
- Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)
- Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness
- James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty
- Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness
- Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges
- Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane
- Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges
- Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness
- Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane
- Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter
- David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion
- Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton
- Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden
- Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan
- Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence
How many episodes are in House of Guinness?
The first season of the historical drama is set to have eight episodes. All of them are released at the same time today (September 25), just in time for a weekend binge.
Filming took place in north west England, in locations such as Liverpool, Stockport, and Cheshire.
