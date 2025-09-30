Monster: The Ed Gein Story is about to arrive on Netflix 👀📺

Netflix’s Monster is back for another season.

This time it will tackle serial killer Ed Gein.

Charlie Hunnam leads the cast of the third series.

One of the most notorious serial killers is getting the Monster treatment. The hit Netflix anthology series will be tackling Ed Gein in a matter of days.

Charlie Hunnam plays the infamous murderer, who has cast a long shadow over Hollywood. He served as the inspiration for such fictional characters like Norman Bates (Psycho), Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Buffalo Bill (Silence of the Lambs).

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is set to be released in early October. But when exactly can you watch it?

When is Monster: The Ed Gein Story out on Netflix?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is out on October 3 | Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s Monster anthology programme is due to arrive on Friday (October 3). It follows the original Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Ed Gein Story is due to have eight episodes in total and they will all be released on October 3.

What time is Monster: The Ed Gein Story out on Netflix?

The full season is due to arrive in just a matter of days. All eight episodes will be available from 8am British time on Friday (October 3).

For those in America, that is 12am PT/ 3am ET, so it will be waiting for you when you wake up. It is also due to be released at 9am CEST for those in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Due to its anthology nation, Monster will feature an all new cast as it tackles a different story this time around. As well as the notorious serial killer, it also features fictionalised versions of real-life Hollywood figures such as Alfred Hitchcock and Tobe Hooper.

The cast for Monster: The Ed Gein Story includes:

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley

Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Mimi Kennedy as Mildred Newman

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

Charlie Hunnam is best known for his role on the long-running crime series Sons of Anarchy. He played Jax Teller on the show from 2008 to 2014, British viewers may remember him from Queer as Folk as well.

Speaking about playing Gein, Charlie told Netflix’s Tudum website: “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic.

“This is going to be the really human, tender, unflinching, no-holds-barred exploration of who Ed was and what he did. But who he was being at the center of it, rather than what he did.”

What to expect from Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

The third entry in the Netflix anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this time around it is taking on Ed Gein. He is one of the most notorious American serial killers.

On its Tudum website, the streamer explains: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant.

“Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Netflix continues: “Monster: The Ed Gein Story tells the story of how one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin, became history’s most singular ghoul. He revealed to the world the most horrific truth of all — that monsters aren’t born, they’re made ... by us.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.