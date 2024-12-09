ITV has one more episode of I’m a Celebrity up its sleeves 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Jones has been crowned winner of I’m a Celebrity.

Coleen Rooney and Richard Coles also made it to the 2024 final.

Fans will have one last chance to see all their favourites from the show in the reunion episode.

I’m a Celebrity fans will be treated to one final episode - with the traditional reunion episode scheduled for this week. But it will take place later than usual due to the return of The 1% Club.

Viewers will have to wait until Friday (December 13) night to catch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out. Although, as they say, good things come to those who wait - after the dramatic final saw Danny Jones crowned the winner for 2024 and join the list of winners over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After more than three weeks in the jungle - and episodes airing every day of the week - it gives audiences one last chance to catch their favourites. And it has been quite the cast this year - with fans raving all season long.

Does I’m a Celebrity have a reunion episode in 2024?

Ant and Dec host 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ (Credit: ITV) | ITV

Yes, don’t fret there will be the traditional Coming Out episode of I’m a Celebrity in 2024. However you will have to wait a little bit longer to watch it.

When is the I’m a Celebrity reunion?

ITV has announced its schedule for this week and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Coming Out is pencilled in for the coming days. It will air on ITV1 on Friday December 13 - perhaps it isn’t such an unlucky day after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode will start at 9pm and will run until 10.05pm. It will last for just over an hour with adverts.

Compared to 2023, the reunion episode will air two days later - on a Friday instead of a Wednesday. This is due to The 1% Club airing for most of the week - from Monday December 9 to Thursday December 12.

What to expect from the reunion episode?

It will offer fans a behind the scenes look at what happened when the I’m a Celebrity winner and the other contestants left the jungle. See what their return to civilisation after up to three weeks in the wilds of Australia looked like.