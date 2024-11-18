Watch as a massive spider crawls onto GK Barry’s helmet as she crawls through a dark, underground tunnel in a teaser clip of tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows GK Barry taking on the ‘Vile Volcano’ Bushtucker Trial.

In the 40-second preview clip, GK Barry is seen crawling through a dark tunnel full of lurking insects as she tries to reassure herself saying, “Oh my god, it’s red ants… Everything’s fine, everything’s fine, what is an ant amongst friends?”

In a terrifying end to the clip, a huge spider crawls over the top of her helmet, with Ant and Dec telling GK to “breathe” in an attempt to calm her down.

GK Barry crawls through a dark tunnel in the 'Vile Volcano' Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

GK broke down in tears during last night’s launch episode after she was voted by the public to do the Bushtucker Trial.

Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, shot to fame with her popular TikTok videos. She has her own podcast called Saving Grace and has appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.